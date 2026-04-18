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Turkish Student Returns Home After Completing PhD in US After ICE Case
(MENAFN) Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk has returned to Türkiye after completing her Ph.D. in child study and human development, following the resolution of her legal case linked to a previous detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to reports.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement on Friday that Ozturk’s case was settled after “a little over one year” following what it described as an unlawful detention by ICE in Massachusetts. The settlement resolved outstanding federal legal matters and included the dismissal of her immigration proceedings.
Ozturk had been studying at Tufts University when she was detained in March 2025 in Somerville, Massachusetts by plainclothes ICE agents, shortly after co-authoring a pro-Palestinian opinion piece in a student newspaper, according to the statement.
She was among several international students who, according to rights groups, were affected by broader enforcement actions during the Trump administration involving campus activism related to Palestine.
In a statement included by the ACLU, Ozturk said: “After 13 years of dedicated study, I am very proud to have completed my Ph.D. and to return home on my own timeline.”
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement on Friday that Ozturk’s case was settled after “a little over one year” following what it described as an unlawful detention by ICE in Massachusetts. The settlement resolved outstanding federal legal matters and included the dismissal of her immigration proceedings.
Ozturk had been studying at Tufts University when she was detained in March 2025 in Somerville, Massachusetts by plainclothes ICE agents, shortly after co-authoring a pro-Palestinian opinion piece in a student newspaper, according to the statement.
She was among several international students who, according to rights groups, were affected by broader enforcement actions during the Trump administration involving campus activism related to Palestine.
In a statement included by the ACLU, Ozturk said: “After 13 years of dedicated study, I am very proud to have completed my Ph.D. and to return home on my own timeline.”
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