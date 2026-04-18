Crypto News: Alphapepe Announces $880K Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $4,000 On Heavy Whale Accumulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $880,000 in presale capital raised and stages continue finalizing in days. Capital is entering at a pace that most projects in 2026 have failed to generate. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing while the Ethereum price prediction targets $4,000 as whale wallets execute the heaviest accumulation phase since the 2024 cycle bottom.







Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Ethereum price prediction and the on-chain whale accumulation data explain why ETH may be approaching a structural repricing and why informed capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe $880K While the Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $4,000 on Whale Accumulation

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing $880,000 could not land in a more pivotal moment. Standard Chartered set an Ethereum price prediction of $4,000 for 2026, projecting that ETH will fall further before staging a recovery that could carry it well beyond that level into 2027 and 2028. The bank maintains a longer-term target of $40,000 by 2030, framing the current drawdown as a temporary dislocation rather than structural damage. At current levels near $2,300, reaching $4,000 represents approximately 74% upside.

The whale accumulation behind that thesis is no longer theoretical. An unidentified entity used $111.62 million in USDT to acquire 50,706 ETH at an average entry of $2,201 through two linked wallets, returning to the market after a full year of dormancy. Whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH have collectively accumulated 7.6 million ETH since April, signaling renewed conviction at levels the market is still debating. Whale transactions above $1 million have intensified near the $1,700 to $2,200 range throughout Q1, building a concentration of large-holder positions that historically precedes significant price moves.

The structural catalysts supporting the $4,000 target extend beyond whale activity. BlackRock launched ETHB, its staked Ethereum ETF, staking up to 95% of holdings to generate yield and creating a new category of institutional demand. Over 37.6 million ETH is now staked globally. The SEC and CFTC classified ETH as a digital commodity. The Glamsterdam hard fork approaches its Q2 target. And the US-Iran ceasefire eased the macro pressure that had suppressed risk appetite across every asset class since February.

The Ethereum price prediction targets $4,000 under conditions that are actively building in the on-chain data. But even a 74% move on a $280 billion asset unfolds over quarters. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto identified early-stage opportunities where the momentum was visible before the crowd arrived, and one of the strongest setups right now is AlphaPepe approaching $1 million raised with a Q2 exchange listing on the horizon.

AlphaPepe $880K Raised as ETH Whale Accumulation Signals Sector Rotation

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while Ethereum whales rebuild positions at scale. AlphaSwap delivers AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,700 holders have joined and AlphaPepe is priced at $0.01494 per token with the presale past $880,000. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. When Ethereum whales accumulate 7.6 million ETH and a single entity deploys $111 million in a single trade, it signals that the smart money sees a floor forming. AlphaPepe's Q2 DEX launch and Tier 1 CEX debut timeline position it to benefit from the same capital rotation that follows every period of heavy whale accumulation in crypto history.

Conclusion

The crypto news around the Ethereum price prediction targeting $4,000, whale wallets accumulating 7.6 million ETH and a single entity deploying $111 million in a single trade, and AlphaPepe crossing $880,000 raised all highlight why the on-chain data is telling a different story than the headline price. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as Ethereum whales rebuild positions are following the pattern every previous cycle has proven. The participants who positioned in early-stage opportunities while smart money accumulated at the bottom captured the most significant returns, and those who waited entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The window at current pricing is narrowing as the project approaches $1 million raised.