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Spain, Slovenia, Ireland Urge EU Review of Israel Association Agreement
(MENAFN) Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland have urged the European Commission to begin discussions on suspending the EU–Israel Association Agreement, according to reports.
Spanish outlet Cadena Ser reported on Friday that the foreign ministers of the three countries sent a joint letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas calling for an urgent reassessment of the European Union’s response to developments in the Middle East, with particular concern over the situation in Lebanon.
The ministers expressed concern over Israeli actions they said may conflict with international law and human rights obligations. They called on the EU to take responsibility for upholding its core values through more decisive action.
In their letter, the officials warned against what they described as EU silence or inaction, arguing that such a stance could undermine the bloc’s credibility and consistency in applying its principles.
The letter also referenced proposed Israeli legislation involving the death penalty for Palestinians, describing it as a serious human rights concern and a step back from democratic commitments, while also worsening tensions in the region.
Spanish outlet Cadena Ser reported on Friday that the foreign ministers of the three countries sent a joint letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas calling for an urgent reassessment of the European Union’s response to developments in the Middle East, with particular concern over the situation in Lebanon.
The ministers expressed concern over Israeli actions they said may conflict with international law and human rights obligations. They called on the EU to take responsibility for upholding its core values through more decisive action.
In their letter, the officials warned against what they described as EU silence or inaction, arguing that such a stance could undermine the bloc’s credibility and consistency in applying its principles.
The letter also referenced proposed Israeli legislation involving the death penalty for Palestinians, describing it as a serious human rights concern and a step back from democratic commitments, while also worsening tensions in the region.
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