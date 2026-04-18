Suniel Shetty Wishes KL Rahul: Happy Birthday My Sun

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has penned a birthday note for her son-in-law KL Rahul, whom he lovingly calls his“sun” and said that in a“world chasing attention, he stays grounded.”

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph with his cricketer and son-in-law KL Rahul.

“In a world chasing attention, you stay grounded. That says more than anything else ever could. Happy Birthday My Sun. Stay solid. Stay smiling. Always with you,” Suniel wrote as the caption.

After dating for several years, Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty and Rahul tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding took place at the actor's farmhouse in Khandala. They welcomed their daughter last year and named her Evaarah, which means“Gift of God”.

Athiya and Rahul in a collaborative post on Instagram, revealed the name of their daughter. They also shared a beautiful picture of the cricketer holding the baby while Athiya looked at her lovingly.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.”

The two revealed the name of their daughter on Rahul's 33rd birthday on Friday. The couple took to their Instagram story section and shared that their daughter has been named Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul)."

The post further read: "Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa."

Suniel, fondly called as Anna, has appeared in over 100 films, in a career spanning over three decades.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s as a leading action hero with films like Balwaan, Mohra, Dilwale and Border. He later showcased his versatility in comedies such as Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhadkan.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.