403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Iran Agrees to Indefinite Freeze on Nuclear Program Amid Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely and will not receive access to any frozen funds held by the United States, according to reports.
In comments to Bloomberg News, Trump said that direct negotiations aimed at achieving a permanent end to the war with Iran could “probably” take place over the weekend, though he did not identify who would lead the US delegation. He also said he “may” travel to Pakistan to sign a potential agreement.
“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said during a brief phone interview.
Previous discussions held last weekend reportedly ended without a deal despite extended negotiations. A Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire is expected to expire early next week.
When asked whether the suspension of Iran’s nuclear activities would be time-limited, Trump rejected the idea of a fixed duration, saying, “No years, unlimited.”
The specific terms of any potential agreement have not yet been independently confirmed.
In comments to Bloomberg News, Trump said that direct negotiations aimed at achieving a permanent end to the war with Iran could “probably” take place over the weekend, though he did not identify who would lead the US delegation. He also said he “may” travel to Pakistan to sign a potential agreement.
“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said during a brief phone interview.
Previous discussions held last weekend reportedly ended without a deal despite extended negotiations. A Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire is expected to expire early next week.
When asked whether the suspension of Iran’s nuclear activities would be time-limited, Trump rejected the idea of a fixed duration, saying, “No years, unlimited.”
The specific terms of any potential agreement have not yet been independently confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment