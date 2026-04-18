403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Haiti, Dominican Republic Announce Restoration of Shared Airspace
(MENAFN) Haiti and the Dominican Republic have restored access to their shared airspace, the two nations announced Friday, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough after months of deteriorating relations driven by surging gang violence and criminal territorial expansion across Haiti.
The deal was formalized at a border industrial park, where delegations representing both governments put pen to paper. The closure had originally been imposed in 2024 on the orders of Dominican President Luis Abinader, a direct response to spiraling instability in Haiti — a nation that shares a 243-mile (391-kilometer) land border with the Dominican Republic.
A joint communiqué outlined that the accord is designed to "facilitate mobility, boost economic relations, and strengthen ties between the two countries," with commercial flights expected to resume as early as May.
Both delegations cited growing international engagement as a decisive factor behind the diplomatic thaw. In a formal statement, they "expressed their gratitude to the international community for its support in efforts to assist Haitian authorities in restoring peace in the Republic of Haiti, particularly the United Nations and the Anti-Gang Task Force (FRG), within the framework of their decisions and actions aimed at restoring conditions of security, institutional stability, and peace for the population."
The landmark agreement closes a prolonged chapter of cross-border friction and repeated appeals by Haitian officials to restore aviation ties. It also coincides with an intensifying anti-gang campaign spearheaded by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, as criminal networks continue to dominate vast stretches of the country, with the capital remaining the hardest-hit zone.
Haiti has seen sweeping institutional shifts in recent months. The Transitional Presidential Committee, which had governed the country for one year, was disbanded in February, consolidating authority under Fils-Aime as head of state.
Adding to the momentum, UN-backed forces touched down in Haiti on April 1, tasked with directly confronting armed gangs. The newly deployed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) is projected to swell to as many as 5,500 troops, operating under a 12-month mandate.
The scale of the crisis remains staggering — estimates suggest that criminal gangs now control up to 90% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.
The deal was formalized at a border industrial park, where delegations representing both governments put pen to paper. The closure had originally been imposed in 2024 on the orders of Dominican President Luis Abinader, a direct response to spiraling instability in Haiti — a nation that shares a 243-mile (391-kilometer) land border with the Dominican Republic.
A joint communiqué outlined that the accord is designed to "facilitate mobility, boost economic relations, and strengthen ties between the two countries," with commercial flights expected to resume as early as May.
Both delegations cited growing international engagement as a decisive factor behind the diplomatic thaw. In a formal statement, they "expressed their gratitude to the international community for its support in efforts to assist Haitian authorities in restoring peace in the Republic of Haiti, particularly the United Nations and the Anti-Gang Task Force (FRG), within the framework of their decisions and actions aimed at restoring conditions of security, institutional stability, and peace for the population."
The landmark agreement closes a prolonged chapter of cross-border friction and repeated appeals by Haitian officials to restore aviation ties. It also coincides with an intensifying anti-gang campaign spearheaded by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, as criminal networks continue to dominate vast stretches of the country, with the capital remaining the hardest-hit zone.
Haiti has seen sweeping institutional shifts in recent months. The Transitional Presidential Committee, which had governed the country for one year, was disbanded in February, consolidating authority under Fils-Aime as head of state.
Adding to the momentum, UN-backed forces touched down in Haiti on April 1, tasked with directly confronting armed gangs. The newly deployed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) is projected to swell to as many as 5,500 troops, operating under a 12-month mandate.
The scale of the crisis remains staggering — estimates suggest that criminal gangs now control up to 90% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment