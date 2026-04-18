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US Concludes Transfer of Major Military Bases in Syria
(MENAFN) The United States has finalized the handover of all principal military installations in Syria, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which announced the development on Friday.
“US forces have completed turning over all of our major bases in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition by Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve,” spokesman Tim Hawkins told Anadolu.
US troops continue to support counterterrorism efforts conducted by local allies, with Hawkins describing these missions as "essential" for maintaining the defeat of ISIS (Daesh) and strengthening security throughout the region.
On Thursday, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed approval of the completed transfer of military facilities. The ministry stated that “The extension of Syrian state authority over areas that had previously been outside its control — including the northeast and border regions — is the result of the Syrian government’s sustained efforts to unify the country within the framework of a single state,”.
It further added that the move reflects the “successful integration” of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into national institutions, as well as the Syrian state taking on “full responsibility” for counterterrorism operations and addressing security threats across the region.
“US forces have completed turning over all of our major bases in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition by Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve,” spokesman Tim Hawkins told Anadolu.
US troops continue to support counterterrorism efforts conducted by local allies, with Hawkins describing these missions as "essential" for maintaining the defeat of ISIS (Daesh) and strengthening security throughout the region.
On Thursday, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed approval of the completed transfer of military facilities. The ministry stated that “The extension of Syrian state authority over areas that had previously been outside its control — including the northeast and border regions — is the result of the Syrian government’s sustained efforts to unify the country within the framework of a single state,”.
It further added that the move reflects the “successful integration” of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into national institutions, as well as the Syrian state taking on “full responsibility” for counterterrorism operations and addressing security threats across the region.
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