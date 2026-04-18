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President Aoun Vows Full Sovereignty, Recovery
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared on Friday that he is prepared to “go anywhere” in pursuit of the country’s “salvation,” underlining that the purpose of the ceasefire arrangement with Israel is to guarantee its pullback from occupied territories and reestablish complete state control.
In a televised speech delivered to the nation on the first day of the ceasefire, Aoun stated that Lebanon is stepping into a decisive and sensitive stage, while also cautioning about anticipated difficulties in the period ahead.
“We are certain we will face many attacks in the coming phase, for a simple reason: we have reclaimed Lebanon and its decision-making for the first time in nearly half a century,” he said.
Aoun stressed that Lebanon is now engaging in negotiations according to its own conditions. “We are no longer a card in anyone’s pocket, nor an arena for others’ wars, and we will never return to that,” he added, emphasizing a shift toward national autonomy.
The president further noted his readiness to take full responsibility for the current trajectory, including initiatives aimed at “liberate our land, protect our people, and save our country,” reiterating that the agreement’s aim is unambiguous—Israeli withdrawal and the expansion of state authority throughout all Lebanese territory.
He also pledged to stop further human loss, affirming that he would not allow “a single Lebanese to die from now on, or for our people to continue bleeding for the interests of others or regional power calculations.”
In a televised speech delivered to the nation on the first day of the ceasefire, Aoun stated that Lebanon is stepping into a decisive and sensitive stage, while also cautioning about anticipated difficulties in the period ahead.
“We are certain we will face many attacks in the coming phase, for a simple reason: we have reclaimed Lebanon and its decision-making for the first time in nearly half a century,” he said.
Aoun stressed that Lebanon is now engaging in negotiations according to its own conditions. “We are no longer a card in anyone’s pocket, nor an arena for others’ wars, and we will never return to that,” he added, emphasizing a shift toward national autonomy.
The president further noted his readiness to take full responsibility for the current trajectory, including initiatives aimed at “liberate our land, protect our people, and save our country,” reiterating that the agreement’s aim is unambiguous—Israeli withdrawal and the expansion of state authority throughout all Lebanese territory.
He also pledged to stop further human loss, affirming that he would not allow “a single Lebanese to die from now on, or for our people to continue bleeding for the interests of others or regional power calculations.”
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