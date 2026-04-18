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Starmer, Macron Explore Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions in Paris on Friday, focusing on their countries’ bilateral ties, the evolving situation in the Middle East, and broader European security concerns.
The meeting took place ahead of an upcoming international gathering in Paris, jointly led by the UK and France, which aims to address a proposed naval initiative designed to safeguard maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement issued by Starmer’s office, it was noted that both leaders reviewed developments in the Middle East and concurred on the importance of achieving durable peace to restore global stability and security in the region.
On the subject of bilateral relations, the two leaders examined the emergence of a renewed phase of international cooperation between the UK and France, highlighted by initiatives such as the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine and the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative.
Starmer also outlined his vision for a closer partnership between the UK and the EU, emphasizing the shared challenges and risks currently faced and the necessity of building a "stronger Europe," according to the statement.
The meeting took place ahead of an upcoming international gathering in Paris, jointly led by the UK and France, which aims to address a proposed naval initiative designed to safeguard maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement issued by Starmer’s office, it was noted that both leaders reviewed developments in the Middle East and concurred on the importance of achieving durable peace to restore global stability and security in the region.
On the subject of bilateral relations, the two leaders examined the emergence of a renewed phase of international cooperation between the UK and France, highlighted by initiatives such as the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine and the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative.
Starmer also outlined his vision for a closer partnership between the UK and the EU, emphasizing the shared challenges and risks currently faced and the necessity of building a "stronger Europe," according to the statement.
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