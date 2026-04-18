Meteorology Forecasts Relatively Hot Day, Mild Night On Saturday In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology forecasts relatively hot conditions during the daytime, accompanied by some cloud cover over inshore areas until 6pm on Saturday. Conditions are expected to become milder by night. Offshore areas will experience occasional cloudiness.

Winds inshore will be southwesterly to northwesterly at 5-15 knots, shifting to northeasterly to southeasterly by midday. Offshore winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly at 5-15 knots.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range between 1 and 3 feet, while offshore seas will range from 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility, both inshore and offshore, will range between 5 and 10 km.

Temperatures will range between minimum of 18oC and maximum of 34oC.