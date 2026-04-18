Dust, Noticeable Drop In Temperatures Forecast Saturday- JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) – A "remarkable" drop in temperatures is forecast Saturday, with dusty and partly cloudy weather.Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) referred to a "slight" chance of light rain showers in limited areas of the southern and eastern regions during the morning hours.The department warns in its report of reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in many areas, especially desert regions.A slight drop in temperatures is also expected Sunday, as partly cloudy and pleasant weather is projected to prevail in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be warm.On Monday, mercury will continue to drop and fair weather is set to prevail almost nationwide and Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm conditions.The JMD said light rain showers are possible in parts of the northern and central regions.Meanwhile, today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 24-9 degrees Celsius and the northern highlands will see a 18- 8C level. The range in desert areas will stand at 25- 12C, the plains areas at 24-13C, the Gulf of Aqaba will see a blistering 34C, dropping to 19C at night.