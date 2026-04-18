Kerala Mourns Valparai Tragedy As Nine Lives Lost

MENAFN - IANS) Malappuram, April 18 (IANS) Kerala on Saturday remains in deep mourning after the devastating Valparai road accident that claimed nine lives, leaving an entire village and a school shattered.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to their hometown in Perinthalmanna near here on Saturday morning, where thousands gathered in grief to bid a final farewell.

The ambulances carrying the victims reached the Pang Ambalapparamba Government Higher Secondary School at around 9:15 A.M. after postmortem procedures were completed in Pollachi in the early hours.

A sea of mourners including students, colleagues, and local residents had already gathered, many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

The bodies were placed for public viewing for nearly an hour before being taken in funeral processions to their respective homes.

Burial rites are scheduled to be completed before noon.

The tragedy has struck particularly hard at Pang's educational community.

Of the eight teachers at the local school, five including headmistress P. Ajitha and teacher Abdul Majeed lost their lives, leaving the institution reeling.

What was once a close-knit staff has now been reduced to just four members, effectively rendering the school orphaned.

The victims were part of a 13 member group from Pang Pallipparamba Government LP School on a leisure trip.

After visiting Athirappilly and Valparai on Friday evening their vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend on the ghat road at around 5:15 P.M., overturning before plunging nearly 500 feet into a gorge.

Nine people, including seven women and a child, died either on the spot or in hospital.

Four others sustained injuries, with two Mohammed Faiz and Noushad Ali remain in critical condition at Coimbatore Medical College.

Others, including young survivors, are under treatment, with doctors closely monitoring their recovery.

Minister V. Sivankutty and senior leaders, including P.K. Kunhalikutty and Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, visited the school to pay their respects.

The government has announced that it will bear the medical expenses of the injured, provide financial aid to bereaved families, and arrange counseling for affected students.

New teachers will be appointed before the next academic year.

As grief engulfs Pang, the silence left behind by those who once filled classrooms and homes with life is overwhelming.

A journey that began with joy has ended in unimaginable loss, leaving behind memories that will linger long after the final prayers are said.