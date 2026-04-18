Heatwave In Maharashtra: Jalgaon Admin Reserves Beds For Patients

Jalgaon Administration Prepares for Heatwave

Jalgaon District Collector Rohan Ghuge stated that the district administration has made special arrangements in government hospitals, including reserving separate rooms and beds for patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, following a heatwave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several parts of Maharashtra over the next few days.

"The administration has already issued instructions to all doctors, from the Civil Hospital to the Public Health Centre. Separate rooms and beds have been reserved for those suffering from sun-related illnesses, and all medicines have been stocked," Ghuge told ANI on Friday.

He further urged citizens to take precautions during the extreme heat conditions and avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours. "My appeal to the citizens is that you should not go out during the afternoon. If you must go out, protect yourself by covering your head and carrying a water bottle," he added.

The Collector added that the health department has issued detailed advisories outlining preventive measures and warning signs of heat-related illnesses. "You should follow the dos and don'ts we've issued regarding what to do and what not to do in such situations. If anyone experiences any discomfort due to sun exposure, they should be aware of the symptoms," he said.

"All government hospitals have comprehensive treatment facilities for these conditions," Ghuge added.

IMD Issues Widespread Heatwave Warning

Earlier on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of an intense heatwave across several regions of Maharashtra over the next few days, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre to urge citizens to take necessary precautions, officials said.

Temperatures are likely to rise significantly in multiple parts of the state during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in central Maharashtra between April 15 and 18, in Marathwada between April 16 and 18, in Vidarbha between April 15 and 19, and in Konkan between April 15 and 17 at isolated places.

Authorities have appealed to residents to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions during the heatwave conditions.

On Wednesday, the IMD morning bulletin forecasted changing weather conditions across several parts of the country. It issued a hot and humid weather warning for several parts of the country, saying that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan, and Jharkhand between April 15 and 20, with varying peak periods across these regions.

Weather Forecast Across India

Meanwhile, in Northeast India, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between April 15 and 18. Heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas during this period.

In Northwest India, rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, with thunderstorms and strong winds. Hailstorms are also likely in parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

East India anticipates scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha at various phases from April 15 to 20.

In South India, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Interior and Coastal Karnataka between April 15 and 18.

The IMD has advised citizens across all affected regions to remain alert and take necessary precautions as weather conditions continue to vary significantly across the country. (ANI)

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