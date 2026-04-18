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Trump Signals Potentially “Historic” Meeting with Xi

Trump Signals Potentially “Historic” Meeting with Xi


2026-04-18 01:16:58
(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the President of the United States, stated on Friday that his upcoming discussion with Xi Jinping could be exceptional and possibly "historic." He emphasized the importance of the anticipated encounter, suggesting it may mark a significant moment in relations between the two nations.

In a post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "President Xi (Jinping) is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening," indicating optimism regarding developments tied to the key maritime route.

He further noted, "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic," and added, "I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!" His remarks conveyed anticipation and confidence about the outcomes of the planned talks.

However, Trump did not provide a specific timeline or date for when the meeting would take place.

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