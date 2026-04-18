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US Sanctions Target Figures Linked to Sudan Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States has enacted punitive measures against five people and organizations over their suspected involvement in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, as the fighting moves into its fourth year, according to the State Department on Friday.
"The Trump Administration is imposing sanctions on five individuals and entities responsible for stoking this conflict, which has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis," deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
Emphasizing that "the Trump Administration remains committed to a lasting peace in Sudan," Pigott highlighted $20 million in urgent food aid delivered in March, along with $200 million pledged during the US-hosted Sudan Humanitarian Fund Call to Action in February.
He further explained that the confrontation between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in more than 150,000 fatalities and forced over 14 million people from their homes since April 2023, noting that the violence has led to "the world's worst humanitarian crisis."
"The United States calls on both the SAF and RSF to accept an immediate three-month humanitarian truce without preconditions," Pigott said, adding it would "enable critical humanitarian aid to reach those in need, protect civilians, and create space for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire."
"The Trump Administration is imposing sanctions on five individuals and entities responsible for stoking this conflict, which has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis," deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
Emphasizing that "the Trump Administration remains committed to a lasting peace in Sudan," Pigott highlighted $20 million in urgent food aid delivered in March, along with $200 million pledged during the US-hosted Sudan Humanitarian Fund Call to Action in February.
He further explained that the confrontation between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in more than 150,000 fatalities and forced over 14 million people from their homes since April 2023, noting that the violence has led to "the world's worst humanitarian crisis."
"The United States calls on both the SAF and RSF to accept an immediate three-month humanitarian truce without preconditions," Pigott said, adding it would "enable critical humanitarian aid to reach those in need, protect civilians, and create space for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire."
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