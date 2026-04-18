403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aid Delivery to Gaza Faces Severe Barriers
(MENAFN) Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative of the Board of Peace, stated on Friday that Israel’s stringent limitations at border crossings remain the primary barrier blocking humanitarian assistance from reaching the Gaza Strip. He explained that these constraints significantly impede the flow of critical supplies into the region.
In an interview, Mladenov described the situation as involving “multi-layered challenges” that obstruct the consistent and sufficient distribution of aid to the population. He emphasized that these difficulties are complex and deeply interconnected, making relief efforts increasingly complicated.
He cautioned that earlier systems used for delivering aid have been dismantled, while replacement mechanisms have yet to be properly implemented. This gap has further intensified the strain on humanitarian operations, leaving civilians without reliable support channels.
Mladenov underscored that Israeli policies at border entry points, especially those concerning materials labeled as “dual-use,” represent the “biggest obstacle.” According to him, these regulations are applied to restrict the import of vital goods necessary for both civilians and the healthcare sector.
Additionally, he pointed out that another significant hurdle is the presence of Israeli military forces within Gaza, noting that over half of the area remains under Israeli control. This situation, he indicated, further complicates access and distribution efforts.
“Former aid distribution systems were destroyed by the war. Effective alternatives to reach the population have not yet been established, creating a major logistical problem,” he said.
In an interview, Mladenov described the situation as involving “multi-layered challenges” that obstruct the consistent and sufficient distribution of aid to the population. He emphasized that these difficulties are complex and deeply interconnected, making relief efforts increasingly complicated.
He cautioned that earlier systems used for delivering aid have been dismantled, while replacement mechanisms have yet to be properly implemented. This gap has further intensified the strain on humanitarian operations, leaving civilians without reliable support channels.
Mladenov underscored that Israeli policies at border entry points, especially those concerning materials labeled as “dual-use,” represent the “biggest obstacle.” According to him, these regulations are applied to restrict the import of vital goods necessary for both civilians and the healthcare sector.
Additionally, he pointed out that another significant hurdle is the presence of Israeli military forces within Gaza, noting that over half of the area remains under Israeli control. This situation, he indicated, further complicates access and distribution efforts.
“Former aid distribution systems were destroyed by the war. Effective alternatives to reach the population have not yet been established, creating a major logistical problem,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment