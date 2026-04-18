Fiis Show Early Signs Of Stabilisation In Indian Equities, Diis Remain Intact

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have begun to show early signs of stabilisation in the Indian equities following a prolonged period of outflows, according to market watchers.

Notably, FIIs turned net buyers in the final three sessions of this week, lending support to the recovery and improving overall sentiment.

However, on a cumulative basis, flows remained marginally negative for the week at around Rs 250 crore, indicating that sustained inflows will be required to confirm a more durable shift in trend, said analysts.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) outflows stood at approximately Rs 6,300 crore.

DIIs' broader role as a stabilising force remains intact, continuing to provide structural support to the market, said analysts.

Rupee traded stronger at 93.24 (+0.15 per cent) this week, supported by a softer dollar index hovering near 98, as improving sentiment around US–Iran de-escalation talks reduced safe-haven demand for the dollar.

“The positive tone is also backed by FII inflows and expectations of India–US trade discussions, which are supporting capital flows into domestic markets,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Additionally, a cooling in crude prices over the last 48 hours has eased pressure on India's import bill, providing further support to the rupee.

Global oil prices plunged sharply after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz was“completely open” to commercial shipping during a ceasefire period, easing fears of prolonged supply disruption in one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Oil prices“plunged around 10 per cent” after Iran's Foreign Minister said the strait was open following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

“Overall, the rupee remains supported in the near term, but sustainability will depend on the outcome of geopolitical developments and crude price stability,” said analysts.

Analysts said that markets in the coming week are likely to remain highly news-driven, though with a positive bias. Investor attention will be focused on the trajectory of US–Iran negotiations.

-IANS

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