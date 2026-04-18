TCS Nashik Case Twist: No POSH Or Conversion Complaints Filed, Oversight Panel Set Up

Tata Consultancy Services (Tata Consultancy Services) has said its preliminary internal review into the controversy at its Nashik BPO facility has found no formal complaints of sexual harassment or religious conversion through its official reporting systems, even as the company faces mounting scrutiny over the case.

The company stated that while allegations have surfaced publicly, none of the claims were submitted through the internal grievance channels that employees are encouraged to use. In response, TCS has now created an independent oversight panel led by board member Keki Mistry to supervise the inquiry and ensure transparency in the process.

To strengthen the credibility of the investigation, the IT giant has also brought in outside agencies, including Deloitte and legal firm Trilegal, to review the facts and assess whether any internal systems failed to detect or escalate complaints earlier. The company said the panel would“review the investigation process independently and ensure fairness in every step.”

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Earlier, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as“gravely concerning and anguishing”, underlining that the group would maintain a“zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.”

The controversy intensified after multiple women employees alleged misconduct by senior colleagues at the Nashik office. Separate reports claimed some employees had previously sent emails and messages raising concerns, prompting questions over whether internal complaint mechanisms under the POSH framework were properly followed.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the allegations. The panel is expected to meet complainants, police officials and company representatives before submitting its findings.

TCS has reiterated that it is cooperating fully with authorities and insists employee safety remains its top priority. The company said it would act decisively if the ongoing probe uncovers any wrongdoing at the Nashik unit.

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