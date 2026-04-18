Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh Film Sees Sharp Drop Amid Bhooth Bangla Release

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: After a historic run at box office, Dhurandhar 2 is finally showing signs of fatigue. On Day 30, Ranveer Singh starrer witnessed its lowest daily earnings yet, as fresh competition begins

Dhurandhar 2 has recorded ₹2.70 crore on its 30th day, marking its weakest single-day performance since release. Despite the slowdown, the film's overall numbers remain extraordinary, with a total India gross of ₹1,323.62 crore and a net collection of ₹1,105.82 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller continues to hold strong in its fifth week, even as footfalls begin to dip.

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The arrival of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has significantly affected the film's daily earnings. The horror-comedy opened to a strong ₹13 crore on its first day, drawing audiences away and cutting into Dhurandhar 2's screen share. The shift in audience preference towards lighter, entertaining content appears to have contributed to the dip in collections.

Despite the recent slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 has already cemented its place in history. The Ranveer Singh-led film crossed ₹1,000 crore in India, becoming a landmark Bollywood success. Its weekly breakdown reflects a massive opening (₹674.17 crore in Week 1), followed by consistent earnings in subsequent weeks. The film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of major blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan and Pathaan, underlining its dominance at the box office.