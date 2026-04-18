Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Relief Fades As 41°C Heat Returns Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi's weather swung from intense heat to sudden storm relief, but the respite may not last long. With temperatures set to rise again, residents should prepare for a return of scorching and humid conditions

Delhi-NCR experienced a sharp weather turnaround on April 17. After a tiring day with temperatures touching 41°C, the evening brought strong winds, thunderstorms, and moderate rainfall. Wind speeds of 40–60 km/h and showers led to a rapid temperature drop of up to 10°C in some areas. Localities like Naraina, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, and Mayur Vihar witnessed cooler conditions, offering a brief but welcome escape from the heat.

The relief is expected to fade soon. Forecasts indicate that April 18 will see partly cloudy skies with little to no rainfall. Daytime temperatures are likely to climb back to around 41°C. Between April 19 and 23, no major weather systems are expected, meaning temperatures will remain consistently high, hovering between 40–41°C across the region.

With humidity levels expected to reach around 75%, the“feels-like” temperature could be even more uncomfortable. Experts advise limiting outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm. Staying hydrated with water and ORS, and wearing loose, breathable cotton clothing, can help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.