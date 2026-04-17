'Real School Is Better': UAE Students Miss Friends, Playgrounds During Remote Learning

"Babba, tomorrow will be the last day of online classes, right?” a nine-year-old asked his father a simple question that captured what many students across the UAE have been quietly feeling over the past few weeks.

After nearly a month of learning from home, students said what they missed most was not lessons or homework, but everything around, like the noise of classrooms, the laughter in corridors, and the little moments that made school life special.

"I miss my friends. I couldn't see them for so long, so we mostly just chat on social media,” said Zayaan Arfaz, a student of Cambridge International School, Dubai.“Online classes are different. I can wake up a few minutes before class and still join, and even eat in between, but it doesn't feel the same. I think real school is better."

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For younger students, even 'work' feels more enjoyable inside a classroom.

“I miss doing my work at school. I don't like doing it at home, but in school it's more fun,” said Zidan Gayaz, a 7-year-old student at Safa British School, Dubai.“At home, you just feel bored and tired. I just want to go back to school.”

For some children, school is also about being outdoors and spending time with friends.

“I miss being on campus a lot, especially playing with my friends,” said Aya Ahmed, a 13-year-old Egyptian student and a resident of Al Nahda, Sharjah.“Our school has really good football and volleyball courts, and the campus is very green, so we used to spend a lot of time outside. At home, it's just classes on a screen, it doesn't feel the same.”

“I just want to play football again during break, before the summer kicks in,” she added.

For some students, the lack of in-person interaction has also affected their confidence in class.

“I miss seeing my friends, talking to them in class and during break, seeing them on the bus, walking through the corridors, and just being in the school environment,” said Aalia Fouad, a Year 9 student at The Winchester School.“Being in a classroom feels more comfortable. I find it easier to answer questions at school, whereas online it feels like all eyes are on you and no one else is speaking.”

“Online classes also feel strange because you can't really see your classmates' faces. Everyone is more quiet and disciplined, which is very different from school,” she added.

Others said they missed the simple routine of moving between classes and seeing familiar faces every day.

“I miss seeing my friends, walking to lessons and just having a routine,” said Tara Nair, a Year 8 student at Dubai College.“Online classes feel a bit strange because you can't actually see your teachers explain things properly, so it feels disconnected. But it's also nice to study from home.”

“I'm really looking forward to seeing my friends again and getting back into my routine. And I can't wait to eat a cheese manakish in the canteen and go sailing with my team,” she added.

Teenagers said the experience felt nothing like a holiday.“This didn't feel like a break at all, it felt longer than our annual holidays,” said Urooj Fatima, a 15-year-old Pakistani student.“Talking to friends on screen is not the same. You can't really laugh or be yourself like you do in school.”

“We have planned a get-together during break time. Everyone is just waiting for that,” she added.

Students also pointed out that while online learning had some benefits, it could not replace real-life interaction.

“I miss my friends, physical activities and seeing my teachers in person,” said Noura Rasheed, a Grade 10 student at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Al Quoz.“Meeting friends and teachers daily in real life is much more effective than online classes.”

“Online classes mean more time to sleep and being comfortable at home, but it cannot compare to real school,” she added.

“When school reopens, I'm looking forward to meeting my friends, talking to them after a long time and sharing happy moments, and also greeting my teachers again,” she said.

For older students, the time away has also brought a sense of reflection.

“I think I miss the little things the most, like seeing my friends every day,” said Amatullah Ariswala, a Year 12 student at Al Diyafah High School.“Even walking through corridors or having lunch together felt normal back then, but now I realise how much those moments actually mattered.”

“The first thing I'll do when school reopens is hug my friends and tell them all the stories I've been waiting to share,” she added.