Lost Bob Dylan Lyric Sheet Resurfaces After 60 Years-And Other Rare Finds Heating Up The Market

MENAFN - USA Art News) Bob Dylan lyric draft hidden in a book emerges for auction

A typed Bob Dylan lyric sheet that disappeared into a paperback for nearly 60 years is heading to auction in the U.K. Omega Auctions will sell the working draft for“I'm Not There” on April 21, with an estimate of £20,000–£40,000, or about $27,000–$54,000.

The pages were found inside a first-edition copy of Allen Ginsberg's Ankor Wat after the death of Sally Grossman in 2021, according to the auction house. A book dealer was reportedly leafing through the volume when the lyric sheets fell out. Omega says that, after discussions with notable Dylan collectors, the document is believed to be an exceptionally rare working draft of what many regard as one of Dylan's finest songs.

The discovery is likely to interest collectors who have followed the market for Dylan manuscripts for years. A scanned version of the song's typescript has circulated since The Telegraph printed it in 1990, but the newly surfaced sheet offers a physical artifact tied directly to the song's creation. That distinction matters in a market where provenance and process can dramatically shape value.

Dylan's lyric material has repeatedly drawn strong prices at auction. Last year, typewritten drafts for“Mr. Tambourine Man” sold for more than $500,000 at Julien's Auctions. Handwritten lyrics have gone even higher, including the only known draft of“Like a Rolling Stone,” which brought $2 million at Sotheby's in 2014, and the pencil-written words to“The Times They Are A-Changin',” which sold for $2.5 million at Christie's in March.

The Dylan lot is part of a broader collectibles market that remains active across music, sports, film, and historical memorabilia. Stephen Curry is selling more than 70 game-worn sneakers through Sotheby's to benefit the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, with bidding on a pair of 2010 Nike Hyperdunks already at $65,000. Heritage Auctions is also preparing a Star Wars-themed sale for May 4, while Sotheby's is offering guitars linked to Noel Gallagher and Elvis Presley.

Elsewhere, Lee Fox Auctions is selling two rare original photographs of Billy the Kid, taken between 1863 and 1867. The range of material on offer underscores a familiar truth in the auction world: objects tied to cultural mythology, whether a lyric draft or a pair of sneakers, can become prized records of how fame is made and remembered.