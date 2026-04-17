Americans Are Supplementing Healthcare Visits With AI, Gallup Survey Finds

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A survey that was conducted toward the end of last year by Gallup and West Health found that a sizeable number of Americans are using AI to supplement their interactions with healthcare providers. However, the specifics of how people used these digital tools varied based on age groups, income level and motivations.

This survey shows there is an increasing use of AI for healthcare purposes among recipients of medical care, so stakeholders such as Astiva Health and policymakers need to...

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