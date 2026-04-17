2,294 Dead, 7,544 Injured In Israeli Aggression On Lebanon - Lebanese Health Ministry
The Lebanese Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center explained in a statement that the toll includes 100 paramedics and healthcare workers killed, in addition to 233 injured.
US President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached for a ten-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.
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