2,294 Dead, 7,544 Injured In Israeli Aggression On Lebanon - Lebanese Health Ministry

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced Friday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 2,294, with 7,544 injured. The ministry noted that this is not a final count.

The Lebanese Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center explained in a statement that the toll includes 100 paramedics and healthcare workers killed, in addition to 233 injured.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached for a ten-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.