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2,294 Dead, 7,544 Injured In Israeli Aggression On Lebanon - Lebanese Health Ministry


2026-04-17 11:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced Friday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 2,294, with 7,544 injured. The ministry noted that this is not a final count.

The Lebanese Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center explained in a statement that the toll includes 100 paramedics and healthcare workers killed, in addition to 233 injured.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached for a ten-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

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Gulf Times

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