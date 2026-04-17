Iran Deal 'Very Close': Trump

US President Donald Trump told AFP yesterday that a peace deal with Iran was "very close" and had "no sticking points," as Tehran declared the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping. The upbeat signals from Washington came as a ceasefire took effect in Lebanon, raising hopes that two of the main obstacles to a US-Iran agreement may have been removed.

"We're very close. Looks like it's going to be very good for everybody. And we're very close to having a deal," Trump said in a brief telephone call with AFP from Las Vegas, adding there were "no sticking points at all" left with Tehran.

"The strait's going to be open, they already are open. And things are going very well."

But Tehran quickly pushed back on one key point. Iran's foreign ministry said yesterday that its stockpile of enriched uranium would not be transferred "anywhere," rejecting an earlier claim by Trump that the Islamic republic had agreed to hand it over.

Trump hailed a "GREAT AND BRILLIANT DAY FOR THE WORLD!" in celebratory posts praising mediator Pakistan and Gulf allies, while telling Nato to "STAY AWAY" as he rejected the alliance's offer to help secure the Hormuz strait.

After the truce took hold in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic republic would lift its blockade on shipping through the key Gulf energy route. AFP