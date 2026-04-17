MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Second Annual Puerto Rico initiative to unite youth development, mentorship, community service, and sustainability

Wednesday, April 17, 2026

Brother Miguel Rodriguez of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Announces 2026“Love For All Mankind” Basketball Clinic



Second Annual Puerto Rico initiative to unite youth development, mentorship, community service, and sustainability

PUERTO RICO - May 1-2, 2026 - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Brother and Love For All Mankind Founder Miguel Rodriguez has announced the return of his second annual Love For All Mankind Basketball Clinic, a two-day youth-centered initiative that integrates basketball skills training with mentorship, community engagement, and service on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2.

“The Love For All Mankind Basketball Clinic is intended to create real value for young people by combining athletic instruction with mentorship and community-centered purpose,” said Brother Miguel Rodriguez.“Our goal is to provide an experience that develops skills, builds confidence, and reinforces the importance of giving back.”

Organized by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.'s Puerto Rico-based Tau Delta Lambda (TDL) Chapter, this year's event marks the second year of the partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico, which has grown to include three additional BGCPR sites.

Positioned as more than a traditional sports camp, the clinic is designed to provide young participants with structured basketball development while reinforcing the importance of leadership, discipline, and personal responsibility for measurable impact both on and off the court.

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As part of the 2026 program, Brother C T Ross of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.'s Tau Delta Lambda Chapter will also introduce Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico members to some of the principles of his Keep That Same Green EnergyTM platform. His contribution adds a youth education introduction to the concept of sustainability and its role in helping to combat Climate Change.

Keep That Same Green EnergyTM is about educating and empowering people to climate action,” said Brother C T Ross, Tau Delta Lambda Chapter.“We are proud to support an initiative that brings together youth development, service, and sustainability in a practical and impactful way.”

In addition, ECO Sports has also donated several vegan-based sustainable basketballs to support the effort. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to youth enrichment, and environmentally conscious practices within sports programming.

Brother Rodriguez has shared updates on the 2026 clinic through social media channels, with information released as planning advances. To support, donate, or for registration information, visit the following:

$Chosenonecreations

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About Love For All Mankind

Love For All Mankind is an annual youth basketball and mentorship initiative led by Bro. Miguel Rodriguez. Now in its fourth year, the program brings together sports instruction, youth mentorship, and community service to support holistic development and positive community impact in Puerto Rico.

About Keep That Same Green EnergyTM

Keep That Same Green EnergyTM is a platform focused on promoting positive mindset, intentional leadership, and sustainable community engagement through youth outreach and educational programming.

@keepthatsamegreenenergy

About ECO Sports

ECO Sports supports athletic initiatives through sustainable sports products and mission-aligned partnerships that encourage innovation, performance, and environmental responsibility.

Miércoles 15 de abril del 2026

PARA DIFUSIÓN INMEDIATA

Bro. Miguel Rodríguez, de Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., el capítulo Tau Zeta Lambda, anuncia la Clínica de Baloncesto“Love For All Mankind” 2026 La iniciativa anual en Puerto Rico, ahora en su segundo año, unirá desarrollo juvenil, mentoría, servicio comunitario y sostenibilidad en PUERTO RICO - 1 al 2 de mayo de 2026 - Bro. Miguel Rodríguez anunció el regreso de la segundo edición anual de la Clínica de Baloncesto“Love For All Mankind”, una iniciativa centrada en la juventud que integra entrenamiento de fundamentos del baloncesto con mentoría, participación comunitaria y servicio. La clínica 2026, también identificada en redes sociales como Love 4 All Mankind, está programada actualmente para celebrarse del 1 de mayo al 2 de mayo de 2026.

Más que un campamento deportivo tradicional, la clínica está diseñada para ofrecer a los jóvenes participantes un desarrollo estructurado de sus destrezas en el baloncesto, al tiempo que refuerza la importancia del liderazgo, la disciplina y la responsabilidad personal. Guiado por una misión que Rodríguez ha definido como“servicio en movimiento”, el evento busca generar un impacto medible dentro y fuera de la cancha.

Organizado por el capítulo de Puerto Rico, Tau Delta Lambda de Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, el evento del 2026 marca el segundo año de esta sociedad con los Boys & Girls Clubs de Puerto Rico, que este ato incluye tres clubes adicionales.

Como parte del programa 2026, Brother C T Ross, de Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., capítulo Tau Delta Lambda, presentará a los miembros del Boys & Girls Club algunos de los principios de su plataforma Keep That Same Green EnergyTM. Su aportación consistirá en una introducción educativa para la juventud al concepto de la sostenibilidad y a su papel en la lucha contra el cambio climático.

Este año, tanto las plataformas“Love For All Mankind” como Keep That Same Green EnergyTM están recibiendo apoyo para esta iniciativa de ECO Sports, empresa que ha donado varios balones de baloncesto sostenibles de base vegana para respaldar el esfuerzo del evento. La alianza refleja un compromiso compartido con la innovación, el enriquecimiento de la juventud y las prácticas ambientalmente responsables dentro de la programación deportiva.

“La Clínica de Baloncesto Love For All Mankind tiene como propósito crear valor real para los jóvenes al combinar instrucción atlética con mentoría y un propósito centrado en la comunidad”, expresó Miguel Rodríguez.“Nuestra meta es ofrecer una experiencia que desarrolle destrezas, fortalezca la confianza y reafirme la importancia de retribuir.”

“Keep That Same Green EnergyTM trata de educar y empoderar a las personas para la acción climática”, afirmó Brother C T Ross, capítulo Tau Delta Lambda.“Nos enorgullece apoyar una iniciativa que reúne desarrollo juvenil, servicio y sostenibilidad de una manera práctica y de alto impacto.”

Bro. Rodríguez ha compartido actualizaciones sobre la clínica 2026 a través de sus redes sociales, y se publicará nueva información a medida que avance la planificación.

Personas y organizaciones interesadas en apoyar la iniciativa, realizar una donación o solicitar detalles de inscripción pueden comunicarse con Miguel Rodríguez a través de los siguientes metodos:





$Chosenonecreations



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Acerca de Love For All Mankind

Love For All Mankind es una iniciativa anual de baloncesto juvenil y mentoría dirigida por Miguel Rodríguez. Ahora en su cuarto año, el programa reúne instrucción deportiva, mentoría juvenil y servicio comunitario para apoyar el desarrollo integral y un impacto comunitario positivo en Puerto Rico.





$Chosenonecreations

Acerca de Keep That Same Green EnergyTM

Keep That Same Green EnergyTM es una plataforma enfocada en promover una mentalidad positiva, liderazgo intencional y participación comunitaria sostenible mediante alcance juvenil y programación educativa.

@keepthatsamegreenenergy

Acerca de ECO Sports

ECO Sports apoya iniciativas atléticas mediante productos deportivos sostenibles y alianzas alineadas con una misión que fomenta la innovación, el rendimiento y la responsabilidad ambiental.

Contact:

Brother Miguel Rodriguez

Founder & Coach

Love For All Mankind (L4AM)

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(973) 704-8735

IG: @rodriguez1906