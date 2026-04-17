Sunswell Strengthens Global Leadership In Beverage Packaging Solutions With Advanced Turnkey Systems And Expanding International Presence

MENAFN - GetNews) Sunswell delivers liquid packaging solutions across 80+ countries with high-efficiency systems supporting global beverage production.







Sunswell, a leading equipment supplier in the liquid packaging industry, continues to expand its global footprint by delivering advanced turnkey solutions for beverage and liquid production. With a strong foundation in engineering excellence and a growing portfolio of international projects, the company is reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for manufacturers seeking efficient, reliable, and scalable production systems.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, approximately two hours from Shanghai, Sunswell operates from a 10,000-square-meter internationally standardized workshop supported by a team of over 80 professionals. The company has built a reputation for delivering high-performance solutions across the beverage and liquid food sectors, supported by certifications including ISO9001, CE, and SGS.

Sunswell's core strength lies in its ability to provide complete turnkey solutions that integrate multiple stages of production into a seamless system. These solutions include combi-block systems, bottling, labeling, packaging, palletizing, and processing technologies. Designed to support a wide range of industries, Sunswell's systems cater to the production of water, juice, tea, energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks, beer, liquor, milk, edible oil, liquid food, and daily care products. These products can be packaged in plastic, glass, or aluminum bottles and cans, offering flexibility to meet diverse market demands.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of advanced machinery such as bottle filling machines, water filling machines, juice filling machines, milk bottle filling machines, OPP labeling machines, blow molding machines, automatic palletizing systems, and reverse osmosis water treatment equipment. Each solution is engineered to deliver efficient, stable, and reliable production performance while accommodating varying specifications and operational requirements.

Sunswell's solutions are further enhanced by its independent research and development capabilities in filling and blowing technology. This in-house innovation allows the company to continuously improve system efficiency, optimize production workflows, and adapt to evolving industry standards. Through this approach, Sunswell enables manufacturers to enhance productivity, maintain consistent product quality, and improve overall operational effectiveness.

With more than 400 combi or bottling lines operating across over 80 countries, Sunswell has demonstrated its ability to execute complex international projects. The company also maintains installation teams and spare parts supply capabilities in more than 10 countries outside of China, ensuring reliable support and service for its global customer base.

Sunswell's growing international presence is reflected in its diverse portfolio of customer projects. In Kazakhstan, the company collaborated with Rauan to deliver a multi-line solution supporting PET bottled sparkling water, canned soft drinks, and canned tea, with a capacity of 25,000 CPH (250ml). The project included three production lines with capacities of 7,000 BPH (1.5L), 15,000 CPH (330ml), and 15,000 CPH (450ml).

Another Kazakhstan-based project with Vizit involved a carbonated drinks production line designed for PET bottled carbonated soft drinks, achieving a capacity of 12,000 BPH (1L). In the Maldives, Sunswell implemented a water production line for PET bottled mineralized water, operating at 24,000 BPH (500ml) across two lines.

In Syria, the company delivered a solution for aluminum canned carbonated soft drinks with a capacity of 25,000 CPH (250ml), while in Turkey, Sunswell supported juice production using both glass and PET bottles, achieving 20,000 BPH (330ml) for glass bottles and 4,000 BPH (3L) for PET bottles. These projects highlight Sunswell's ability to customize solutions based on regional requirements, product types, and production capacities.

Sunswell's solutions cover a wide range of production lines, including water production lines, carbonated drinks production lines, juice production lines, beer production lines, functional beverage production lines, milk production lines, and edible oil production lines. Each system is designed to deliver high efficiency, maintain hygiene standards, and support large-scale production demands.

In addition to its project execution capabilities, Sunswell actively participates in major international exhibitions to showcase its technologies and connect with global partners. The company has been present at key industry events such as FoodExpo Qazaqstan in Almaty, Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai, Andina Pack in Bogotá, Drinktec in Munich, ProPak Philippines in Pasay City, Saudi Food Manufacturing in Riyadh, and ProPak Asia in Bangkok. These exhibitions provide a platform for Sunswell to demonstrate its innovations and strengthen its presence in international markets.

Sunswell also continues to share industry insights and technological advancements through its media and knowledge resources. Topics such as the benefits of combiblock systems in beverage production, comparisons between volumetric and gravity filling machines, and innovations like low-level gantry palletizers reflect the company's commitment to advancing industry knowledge and supporting informed decision-making among manufacturers.

As part of its ongoing development strategy aligned with“Made in China 2025,” Sunswell is focused on transitioning from“Made in China” to“Create in China,” emphasizing quality, innovation, and brand development. The company aims to refine its operations, strengthen its technological capabilities, and expand its global influence as a leading provider of liquid packaging turnkey solutions.

With a clear vision for the future and a strong track record of successful international projects, Sunswell continues to position itself as a reliable and forward-thinking partner for beverage and liquid production companies worldwide.

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Phone: +86 13921964455

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Address: 5 Shuangfeng Road, Zhaofeng, Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu 215600, China

About Sunswell







Sunswell Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 2011 and based in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, is a leading supplier of liquid packaging equipment and turnkey production solutions. The company specializes in combi-block systems, bottling, labeling, packaging, palletizing, and processing technologies for a wide range of industries, including water, juice, carbonated drinks, beer, dairy, edible oil, and liquid food. With over 400 production lines operating in more than 80 countries, Sunswell is committed to delivering high-quality, efficient, and innovative solutions to customers around the world.