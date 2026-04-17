Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Crosses $9.17 Million Whilst Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets New ATH And Ethereum Price Surge Ahead Of Bull Run

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just crossed news across the internet this week points to one project pulling attention at a pace no other presale has matched in 2026, and that project is Pepeto, which just crossed $9.17 million raised with investor entries climbing sharply across every crypto news outlet, every social platform, and every country at the same time.

The timing adds even more weight, because the Bitcoin price prediction from top Wall Street banks is pointing toward a new all time high, the Ethereum price just posted its strongest weekly rally since March, and a presale launching into that kind of momentum is the exact setup that has produced the biggest winners in every past cycle.

Crypto News: Pepeto $9.17 Raised Fast While Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to Record Highs and the Ethereum Price Confirms Bull Run

Pepeto crossing $9.17 million is not happening in isolation, the broader market is turning bullish at the same time, and that entering presales in such conditions historically delivers the largest gains for early investors. BTC price touched $75,900 on April 14, completing a full recovery from the February crash, with analysts identifying $76,000 as the structural breakout toward $85,000. The Bitcoin price prediction from Citigroup sits between $143,000 and $189,000 this cycle, Standard Chartered holds above $120,000, and U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $471 million on April 6 in the strongest daily inflow since February.

The Ethereum price is telling the same story, with ETH jumping 8.1% in one week to trade above $2,370, while a historic whale profitability signal fired on April 13 according to CoinMarketCap, a pattern that preceded every prior Ethereum rally. Over 30% of all ETH is now locked in staking, tightening supply as demand climbs, and every number from the Ethereum price movements to the bullish Bitcoin price prediction confirms what the crypto news cycle has been building toward: the bull run is here.

But the Bitcoin price reaching $189,000 still means roughly 2.5x from today, and the Ethereum at $10,000 is a 4x gain over years, which is why even whales managing the largest portfolios rotate into presales where the real multipliers live. This week whale wallets entered the Pepeto presale at a pace raising serious questions across the crypto news feeds, following the playbook that has preceded every major presale breakout in the last three years.

Pepeto Utility In Focus During a Week of Bullish Bitcoin and Ethereum Moves The answer likely sits in what Pepeto is building, a trading layer connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into one platform where gas fees disappear, every token becomes reachable without switching apps, and an AI scanner checks every trade for exploits before execution. Every transaction on PepetoSwap creates direct buy pressure on the Pepeto token, the same loop that turned BNB from a presale into a $90 billion asset, and this entire system is preparing to launch directly into the bull market that the Bitcoin price prediction and Ethereum price data both confirm is forming. A former senior Binance developer designed it, the Pepe cofounder who built an $11 billion market cap token leads it, SolidProof completed a full audit, and staking is live at 183% APY with $9.17 million raised at $0.0000001864.

That combination of working infrastructure, proven leadership, and presale pricing before exchanges is the setup where risk is measured and upside has no ceiling, and the rumors spreading across crypto news channels are adding fuel. Talk is building that major public figures may be backing Pepeto behind the scenes, with Elon Musk's name surfacing regularly and even bolder speculation linking the project to Donald Trump. Nothing is confirmed, but nothing was confirmed when Dogecoin ran from fractions of a penny to an $89 billion peak either, and the investors who moved before confirmation turned one position into millions.

Final Word

When the Bitcoin price prediction plays out and BTC breaks its all time high with the Ethereum price following, the rest of altcoins move with them but move further, and the proof is visible this week as Bitcoin and Ethereum gained single digit percentages while meme coins moved two to three times more. That is how returns multiply at the bottom of the market cap ladder, and no altcoin in the crypto news cycle right now carries what Pepeto carries: a presale at ground floor pricing with no ceiling from a large market cap and whale wallets loading positions that prove the conviction is real.

The large wallets entering this presale see a clear path to a Dogecoin-level result, with community growth outpacing every project in 2026 and speculation about an Elon Musk post ahead of launch adding pressure to move now. Whales consistently act on information the market has not seen yet, and that pattern repeats every cycle. Investors who recognize the bull run forming and who know from crypto news history that presales produce the largest gains of any segment are entering now, avoiding looking back at this window as the one they missed, and getting in - Official Pepeto Website Link Down Below - before the listing closes this entry may be the best portfolio move of 2026.