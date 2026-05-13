Tajikistan Reports Strong Growth In Chinese Investment Inflows
The statement was made during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, held in Beijing as part of the Tajik leader's state visit to China.
During the meeting, the sides noted that in 2025, trade turnover between the two countries increased by almost 46 percent compared to 2024.
Emomali Rahmon stressed that China remains a friendly country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner for Tajikistan.--
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