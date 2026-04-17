MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The“Hidden” Fee at San Salvador Airport Catching Travelers by Surprise appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Traveling through Central America often feels like a breeze, but a“silent” regulation at the El Salvador International Airport (AIES) is leaving many passengers at the boarding gate with a massive bill they didn't see coming. While El Salvador has become a global hotspot for tourism and Bitcoin enthusiasts, its main air hub has implemented strict financial measures that are catching international travelers off guard.

The rule that is causing the most shock is the Airport Improvement Fee of $1,000 USD (plus VAT). Unlike standard departure taxes that are usually $30 to $60 and included in your ticket price, this fee is specifically targeted and significantly higher.

The fee applies to passengers holding passports from over 50 specific countries ( predominantly from Africa and South Asia, including India) who are in transit through El Salvador.

The Salvadoran government implemented this measure as a“service improvement fee.” However, industry experts note it is primarily a tool to manage and regulate the high volume of transit passengers from these regions using the terminal as a connection point to other destinations in the Americas.

Even if you aren't hit by the $1,000 fee, seasoned travelers are often surprised by the airport's secondary security screening.

In San Salvador, passing through the main security checkpoint isn't the end of the process. For many international flights-especially those heading to North America-there is a manual bag check at the gate.

The Surprise: Many travelers buy coffee, water, or duty-free liquids after the first checkpoint, only to have them confiscated minutes later at the gate because they exceed the liquid limits for the final boarding check.

El Salvador takes its agricultural health seriously. In 2026, customs agents have ramped up inspections for artisanal dairy and meat products.

Tip: Only bring factory-sealed, commercially labeled food products to avoid a lengthy interrogation in the customs hall.

1. Check Your Passport Requirements: If you are a citizen of an African nation or India, contact your airline 48 hours before your flight to confirm if the $1,000 transit tax applies to your itinerary.

2. Review Your Ticket Breakdown: Ensure“Airport Taxes” (labeled as SV or Aeropuerto El Salvador) are listed in your fare breakdown to avoid being asked for extra cash at the counter.

3. Wait on Duty-Free Liquids: Do not buy large drinks or perfumes until you are sure there is no secondary gate screening for your specific flight.

El Salvador's airport is one of the most modern and efficient in the region, but these specific regulations prove that “reading the fine print” is still essential for modern travel. Whether it's a high-value transit fee or a strict cheese policy, being informed is the only way to ensure your trip through the“Land of Volcanoes” stays on budget.

The post The“Hidden” Fee at San Salvador Airport Catching Travelers by Surprise appeared first on The Costa Rica News.