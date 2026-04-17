MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IAS ANALYSIS Launches MONET-R FT-NIR Analyzer: A Breakthrough in High-End Lab Instruments from China Independent R&D, global vision - the MONET-R brings precision, intelligence, and award-winning design to laboratories worldwide.

April 17, 2026 7:36 PM EDT | Source: Global News

Wuxi, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - IAS Global Co., Ltd. today announced the global launch of the MONET-R FT-NIR Analyzer, a fully self-developed high-performance laboratory-grade instrument designed to redefine intelligent detection across industries. The announcement was made during a live-streamed event commemorating the company's 10th anniversary.

Engineered from the ground up with complete intellectual property, the MONET-R represents a major leap forward in Fourier-transform near-infrared (FT-NIR) technology. It addresses long-standing challenges in sampling representativeness, spectral stability, interferometer control, and inter-instrument consistency - all while integrating AI-driven edge computing and an AI-Agent framework.







IAS ANALYSIS Launches MONET-R FT-NIR Analyzer: A Breakthrough in High-End Lab Instruments from China

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The instrument has already received international recognition, winning the prestigious 2026 German iF Design Award, a testament to its seamless blend of precision engineering and user-centered design.







IAS ANALYSIS Launches MONET-R FT-NIR Analyzer: A Breakthrough in High-End Lab Instruments from China

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IAS ANALYSIS Launches MONET-R FT-NIR Analyzer: A Breakthrough in High-End Lab Instruments from China

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Targeting applications in feed, chemicals, grain and oil processing, as well as academic and research institutions, the MONET-R delivers exceptional accuracy and model transferability. Key performance highlights include a deep-cooled InGaAs detector, a frictionless corner-cube interferometer with over 100,000 hours of operational life, and a sealed aluminum-alloy chassis rated IP65 for rugged reliability.

"Art of Insight" - the MONET-R embodies IAS ANALYSIS's commitment to making high-end spectroscopy accessible, intelligent, and globally competitive. The company also announced open collaborations, including a shared near-infrared spectral database, open modeling standards, and a research support program for young scholars.

With the MONET-R, IAS Global Co., Ltd. continues to deepen its core spectral technologies, expand global applications, and deliver tangible value - bringing laboratory-grade precision to every industry that needs it.

About IAS Global Co., Ltd.

IAS Global Co., Ltd. (brand: IAS ANALYSIS) is a Chinese technology company dedicated to the research, development, and industrialization of advanced spectroscopic instruments. With a focus on innovation and global partnerships, IAS ANALYSIS empowers smart analysis across agriculture, chemicals, food processing, and beyond.

Media Contact: Ge Minmin/Brand Manager

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Source: Global News