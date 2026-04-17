The Thai Tourism Introduces Integrated Travel Booking Platform For Thailand
TheThaiTourism, operated by The Thai Tourism Co., Ltd., has introduced a comprehensive travel booking platform designed to support domestic and international travelers planning trips across Thailand. The platform consolidates multiple travel services, including transportation, accommodations, and attraction bookings, into a single interface.
The launch reflects growing demand for centralized travel planning tools that simplify itinerary management while providing access to multiple services in one place.
Centralized Travel Services Across Key Destinations
The Thai Tourism platform enables users to search and book a range of services, including:
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Flight reservations
Hotel accommodations
Taxi and airport transfer services
Attraction tickets and guided tours
The platform covers major destinations across Thailand, including Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, and Kanchanaburi.
Taxi and Transfer Services With Transparent Pricing
The platform provides pre-booked taxi services connecting airports and cities across Thailand.
Example routes include:
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Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to Pattaya starting from 1,100 Baht
Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to Hua Hin starting from 3,000 Baht
Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Pattaya starting from 1,580 Baht
Phuket hotel to Phuket Airport transfers starting from 850 Baht
Additional routes are available between Bangkok, Pattaya, Rayong, Koh Chang, and other locations.
Access to Attractions and Local Experiences
The platform also provides booking access to a variety of attractions, primarily in Pattaya and nearby areas.
These include:
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Pattaya Floating Market (from ฿120)
Tiger Park Pattaya (from ฿280)
Coral Island (Koh Larn) speedboat tour (from ฿250)
Nong Nooch Tropical Garden (from ฿400)
Sanctuary of Truth (from ฿480)
Alcazar Cabaret Show (from ฿500)
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Pattaya (from ฿700)
The Thai Tourism states that additional attractions and destinations are available through its platform.
Additional Travel Offerings
Beyond standard bookings, the platform includes access to organized tours and themed experiences. One such offering is“Pattaya's Playground: A Yacht Party Extravaganza,” a scheduled activity combining entertainment and sightseeing along Pattaya's coastline.
The company also provides supplementary services such as eSIM solutions and travel insurance as part of its broader travel support offerings.
Focus on Customer Support and Travel Coordination
The Thai Tourism reports that it provides customer assistance throughout the booking and travel process, including support for itinerary changes and inquiries. Travelers can contact the company via phone or messaging platforms for assistance.
According to the company, its services are supported by a team with industry experience and local knowledge of Thailand's travel destinations and logistics.
Operational Overview
The Thai Tourism reports the following platform metrics:
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More than 10,000 customers served
Over 200 attractions available
More than 150 tours offered
Over 10 years of experience in travel services
Customer feedback published on the platform highlights coordination of services such as transportation and hotel bookings.
Inquiries can be sent to... or call +66-876366660.
Learn more at
About The Thai Tourism
The Thai Tourism is a travel services platform operated by The Thai Tourism Co., Ltd. The company provides booking services for transportation, accommodations, attractions, and tours across Thailand. Its offerings include taxi transfers, flight bookings, hotel reservations, attraction tickets, and additional travel-related services such as eSIM and insurance.
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