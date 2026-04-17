Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited Emerges As A Turnkey Leader In Wind EPC Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 15, 2026 5:39 am - PUNE, INDIA - In the rapidly evolving global energy landscape, Sangreen stands as a premier provider of comprehensive Wind EPC Solutions.

This market-leading position is underscored by Sangreen's strong track record, with 300+ projects executed and over 17 GW of wind energy installations across India. As the shift toward sustainable power accelerates, the company continues to set benchmarks in efficiency, reliability, and technical excellence in wind farm development.

With experience across complex terrains and regulatory environments, Sangreen has evolved into a comprehensive partner for Turnkey Wind Power Projects. Its integrated approach covers the full lifecycle from site feasibility and engineering to procurement, construction, and grid synchronization-ensuring seamless execution and accountability.

Setting New Benchmarks in Wind EPC Solutions

The renewable energy sector is transitioning toward larger turbines, higher hub heights, and remote project sites. These factors demand advanced technical expertise and precise coordination. Sangreen has positioned itself as a dependable Wind Power EPC provider, delivering high-performance assets within strict timelines.

The 17 GW+ installation milestone reflects not only scale but also technical strength and operational discipline. By focusing on long-term performance and efficiency, Sangreen ensures that every project contributes to a more stable and sustainable energy ecosystem.

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Comprehensive Turnkey Wind EPC Solutions

Sangreen offers end-to-end Turnkey Wind EPC Solutions, providing a single point of accountability in an industry often challenged by fragmented supply chains. This approach helps minimize delays, control costs, and maintain consistent quality across all project phases.

Core Service Offerings:

. Land Procurement & Site Acquisition: Managing land acquisition for substations, turbine locations, pathways, and Right-of-Way (RoW) corridors, ensuring alignment with project design and layout.

. Permits, Approvals & Compliance: Securing all necessary regulatory clearances for smooth execution across all project stages.

. Engineering & Site Design: Using advanced mapping and wind assessment tools to optimize turbine placement and maximize energy output.

. Strategic Procurement: Leveraging a strong vendor network to ensure timely sourcing of high-quality components.

. Civil, Mechanical & Electrical Infrastructure: Delivering Wind Balance of Plant (BoP) services, including roads, foundations, and substations.

. Logistics & Installation: Managing transportation of heavy turbine components and executing precise installation using advanced equipment.

Excellence in Wind Balance of Plant (BoP) Services

Sangreen's BoP services form the structural and electrical backbone of its wind projects. By managing infrastructure internally, the company ensures alignment with turbine specifications, reduces risks during commissioning, and enhances overall project efficiency. This integrated execution also contributes to optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for project owners.

Precision in Wind Project Management

Large-scale wind project development requires managing multiple variables, including weather conditions, land regulations, and environmental considerations. Sangreen applies structured and data-driven project management practices to maintain visibility, ensure timely execution, and uphold quality standards across all stages.

This disciplined approach has enabled the successful delivery of 17 GW+ installations across diverse geographies, including challenging terrains and sensitive environments, while maintaining high safety and quality benchmarks.

Driving the Global Energy Transition

As demand for renewable energy continues to rise, Sangreen plays a critical role in developing wind energy infrastructure. The company is actively adopting innovations such as hybrid energy systems and advanced energy storage integration to improve reliability and address intermittency challenges associated with wind power.

Its role extends beyond construction, focusing on building a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem.

Safety and Sustainability at the Core

Safety remains a top priority across all operations, supported by rigorous training programs and strict compliance standards. Sangreen ensures that every project is executed with minimal environmental impact, protecting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.

The company also contributes to local community development by generating employment opportunities and supporting regional infrastructure growth, ensuring that project benefits extend beyond clean energy generation.

Looking Ahead: Future Growth

With over 17 GW already delivered, Sangreen is focused on expanding into offshore wind projects, repowering existing assets with advanced technologies, and integrating digital solutions for predictive maintenance and performance optimization.

The company continues to refine its Turnkey Wind Power Project model to meet evolving industry demands and remains a trusted partner for developers, utilities, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

About Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited

Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited is a leading Wind EPC service provider specializing in large-scale wind infrastructure projects. With a proven track record of over 17 GW installations, the company delivers complete Turnkey Wind EPC Solutions, covering engineering, procurement, construction, logistics, and project management.

Headquartered in Pune, Sangreen is committed to accelerating India's transition to sustainable energy through innovation, operational excellence, and integrity.

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Company: Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited

Phone: +91-20-027400700 / +91-7391000966

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Registered Office: Survey No. 92, Tathwade, Pune, Maharashtra - 411033.

Corporate Office: Sadanand Business Center, Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway, Mahalunge, Balewadi, Pune - 411045.

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