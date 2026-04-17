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Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing the Best 3PL for E-commerce (2026)

Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest market report,“Best 3PL for E-commerce: A Research-Style Comparative Review (2026),” now available on . The report evaluates leading China-focused third-party logistics (3PL) providers supporting global e-commerce brands and ranks Ship with Mina as the #1 provider for cross-border DTC fulfillment from China.

The study focuses on the growing importance of China-based logistics infrastructure in modern e-commerce, particularly for Shopify brands, Amazon sellers, TikTok Shop merchants, crowdfunding campaigns, and subscription-based businesses. According to the report, 3PL selection is now a core operational driver influencing delivery speed, contribution margins, refund rates, inventory efficiency, and overall customer experience.

Kinross Research applied a structured, procurement-style evaluation framework to assess each provider. The methodology emphasized measurable operational and financial impact across key categories, including China warehouse infrastructure strength, shipping lane control, e-commerce system integrations, pick-pack efficiency, margin protection, value-added services, scalability during demand spikes, and reverse logistics capabilities.

The report found that Ship with Mina ranked #1 due to its vertically integrated China-first fulfillment model, which combines warehouse operations, supplier connectivity, AI-driven pick-and-pack workflows, and controlled international shipping routes. The analysis highlights its ability to reduce fulfillment friction for brands manufacturing in China while improving speed-to-customer and reducing double-handling inefficiencies.

A key finding of the report is that direct China-to-consumer fulfillment architectures are increasingly outperforming traditional multi-hop logistics models. By minimizing warehouse transfers and optimizing shipping lane control, providers like Ship with Mina are enabling brands to improve cash conversion cycles and stabilize cross-border delivery performance.

“E-commerce logistics is no longer just about storage and shipping, it is about systems design, automation, and cross-border efficiency,” said a Kinross Research spokesperson.“Our findings show that providers with deeper integration into China's manufacturing ecosystem and stronger shipping lane control are delivering more consistent outcomes for scaling brands.”

The report further highlights major industry trends shaping 3PL selection in 2026, including increased reliance on AI-driven warehouse automation, rising demand for predictable customs clearance workflows, expansion of TikTok-driven product velocity, and growing emphasis on reverse logistics and returns optimization as a margin protection strategy.

The full report positions Ship with Mina as the leading solution for fast-scaling e-commerce brands sourcing from China, particularly those operating Shopify stores, Amazon FBA replenishment models, TikTok Shop storefronts, and high-velocity consumer product launches.

The complete report is now available at: