Shannon Steel Calls For Greater Flexibility In Global Finance Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) Shannon Steel of Steel Private Bank Ltd in Comoros highlights the growing need for adaptive financial solutions in a complex global economy.

As global markets become more complex and interconnected, Shannon Steel, founder of Steel Private Bank Ltd, is calling attention to a critical issue in modern finance: the lack of flexibility in traditional banking systems.

With over two decades of experience across brokerage, hedge funds, and trust structures, Steel has seen firsthand how rigid financial frameworks can limit growth and delay critical transactions.

“Complex deals don't fit into simple templates,” Steel said.“You need flexibility. You need to think creatively.”

The Growing Gap in Modern Finance

Global finance has expanded rapidly in recent years. According to the World Bank, global trade surpassed $32 trillion in 2023, reflecting the increasing scale and speed of international business. At the same time, the International Chamber of Commerce estimates a $2.5 trillion trade finance gap, where businesses struggle to access the funding needed to operate effectively.

This gap often impacts small and mid-sized enterprises, as well as industries that rely on fast-moving capital such as energy, infrastructure, and international trade.

Steel believes much of this challenge stems from outdated systems.

“Many institutions are built around fixed processes,” she said.“But the real world doesn't work that way anymore.”

Why Flexibility Matters More Than Ever

Industries like oil and gas trading, mortgage financing, and cross-border commerce often require tailored financial structures. These are not one-size-fits-all situations.

Yet, many traditional banks rely on standardized products and slow approval cycles. This can lead to missed opportunities and stalled growth.

“We are not trying to fit clients into a box,” Steel explained.“We build around what they actually need.”

Research from the Asian Development Bank supports this concern, noting that over 40% of trade finance requests from small businesses are rejected, often due to inflexible risk frameworks rather than lack of viability.

Steel emphasizes that adaptability is no longer optional.

“The market moves fast,” she said.“If you stay rigid, you fall behind.”

A Call for Smarter Financial Thinking

Steel is advocating for a shift in how financial institutions approach problem-solving. Instead of focusing only on products, she encourages a move toward solution-based thinking.

“I didn't want to just sell products,” she said.“I wanted to understand how money moves and how to structure solutions around that.”

This mindset, she argues, can help close gaps in access to capital and improve efficiency across industries.

The need for change is also reflected in global trends. A 2024 report by McKinsey noted that companies with more agile financial strategies were significantly more likely to adapt successfully to economic shifts and market volatility.

“Financial freedom comes from having options,” Steel said.“Not from being limited by a system.”

What Individuals and Businesses Can Do

While systemic change takes time, Steel believes individuals and business leaders can take practical steps today.

First, she encourages people to become more informed about how financial systems operate.

“Understanding the structure behind finance is powerful,” she said.“It helps you ask better questions.”

She also suggests seeking out partners and institutions that prioritize flexibility and transparency.

“Look for solutions, not just services,” Steel said.“There's a difference.”

Finally, Steel highlights the importance of long-term thinking.

“We are not here for one deal,” she said.“We are here for the relationship.”

A Broader View of Impact

Beyond financial performance, Steel also points to the role of values in shaping the future of finance. Steel Private Bank Ltd donates a portion of its profits to charitable causes, reflecting a broader commitment to impact.

“Success should be shared,” Steel said.“It's part of how we think about business.”

As global markets continue to evolve, Steel's message is clear: adaptability, education, and a focus on real-world solutions will play a key role in shaping the next generation of finance.

To learn more about Steel Private Bank, visit the website here.

About Steel Private Bank Ltd

Steel Private Bank Ltd, founded in 2022 and based in Comoros, provides customized financial solutions across trade finance, lending, financial instruments, and investments. Serving corporations, institutions, individuals, trusts, and foundations, the firm focuses on flexibility, value-added service, and tailored financial structures designed to meet complex client needs.

Contact:

...