Elham Neisani Samani Advocates For Better Support In High-Risk Pregnancy Care

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Elham Neisani Samani, New York. Elham Neisani Samani, a physician in women's health, calls for greater awareness, education, and empathy in caring for high-risk pregnancies and underserved communities.

Access to quality maternal healthcare remains uneven across the world-and even within developed countries. Dr. Elham Neisani Samani, an obstetrics and gynecology physician, is raising awareness about the urgent need for better support systems, earlier intervention, and more compassionate care for women facing complex pregnancies.

Her advocacy is shaped not only by her clinical work, but by her personal experience.

“One of the most significant challenges I faced was a high-risk pregnancy and my baby's medical needs after being born preterm,” she says.“That experience strengthened my resilience and deepened my empathy for patients facing similar situations.”

Why High-Risk Pregnancy Awareness Matters

High-risk pregnancies affect millions of women each year. According to global health data:



About 15% of all pregnancies worldwide are considered high-risk

Nearly 300,000 women die annually from pregnancy-related causes

In the U.S., maternal mortality rates have increased over the past decade, with disparities affecting underserved communities the most Women in rural or low-resource areas face significantly higher risks of complications and limited access to specialists

Dr. Samani has seen these challenges firsthand.

She has worked as the only OB-GYN in underserved regions, caring for thousands of women with limited access to healthcare. She has also contributed to research and education aimed at improving outcomes in maternal-fetal medicine.

“I was always drawn to the complexity of women's health,” she explains.“But what stood out most was how much better we can do-especially for patients in vulnerable situations.”

Bridging the Gap Between Clinical Care and Lived Experience

Dr. Samani believes that improving outcomes in high-risk pregnancies requires more than clinical knowledge. It requires understanding.

Her perspective changed after becoming a patient herself.

“It gave me a new perspective-not just as a physician, but as a patient,” she says.“I understand the fear, the uncertainty, and how important compassionate care is in those moments.”

She now emphasizes patient-centered care that combines medical expertise with empathy and communication.

“Success is not just about outcomes,” she adds.“It's about how we care for patients during their most vulnerable moments.”

The Role of Education, Prevention, and Community Support

Dr. Samani is also advocating for stronger education and prevention efforts.

Many pregnancy complications can be managed more effectively with early detection and consistent care. However, barriers such as lack of awareness, limited access, and cultural stigma often prevent women from seeking help early.

Her work with community organizations and refugee support groups highlights another critical issue-health disparities.

Underserved populations often face:



Limited prenatal care access

Language and cultural barriers Higher rates of chronic conditions affecting pregnancy

“These are not just medical challenges,” she says.“They are systemic issues that require awareness, education, and action.”

What Individuals Can Do to Support Women's Health

Dr. Samani emphasizes that awareness starts at the individual level. People do not need to be healthcare professionals to make a difference.

She encourages simple, practical actions:



Stay informed about maternal health and pregnancy risks

Encourage early prenatal care for friends and family

Support local organizations that assist women and families

Advocate for equitable healthcare access in your community Listen and provide emotional support to those going through pregnancy challenges

“In moments of uncertainty, support matters more than people realize,” she says.“Even small actions can make a meaningful difference.”

A Call for Long-Term Change in Women's Healthcare

Dr. Samani's advocacy also extends to the future of medicine.

She is actively engaged in research and innovation, including the use of artificial intelligence to improve outcomes in women's healthcare.

At the same time, she stresses the importance of maintaining a human-centered approach.

“Medicine is always evolving,” she says.“But compassion and empathy should always remain at the core of what we do.”

Her long-term goal is clear-to improve outcomes in high-risk pregnancies while helping build a more equitable healthcare system.

“I define success as growth with purpose-continuously improving while making a meaningful impact on patients' lives,” she says.

About Elham Neisani Samani

Elham Neisani Samani is an obstetrics and gynecology physician. She has published over 30 scientific papers and has presented at national and international conferences. Her career spans clinical care, research, and advocacy, with a focus on improving outcomes in complex pregnancies and addressing health disparities in underserved populations. She is also involved in medical education and community-based initiatives supporting women, refugees, and underrepresented groups in healthcare.