Reliefnow® Hamlin In LA Wire For Innovative Non-Surgical Disc And Nerve Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Jeffrey N. Shebovsky's Winter Garden, Florida practice spotlighted for its proprietary disc decompression and Class IV laser therapy approach to lasting pain relief without surgery or drugs







ReliefNow® Disc·Joint·Nerve Hamlin has been featured in LA Wire for its role in a growing movement away from spinal surgery toward clinically supported, non-invasive disc and nerve care. The article by Dr. Jeffrey N. Shebovsky examines the forces driving Americans to explore non-surgical alternatives before making irreversible decisions about their spine - and why timing is everything when it comes to restoring the body's natural healing capacity.

The article, published in LA Wire, is available at:

“Our goal has always been to help patients reduce agonizing inflammation, swelling, and pain while speeding the repair and healing process,” said Dr. Jeffrey N. Shebovsky.“We help people recover and enjoy an active, pain-free life again - without drugs and without surgery. Let's get to the root cause versus masking your symptoms.”

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About ReliefNow® Disc·Joint·Nerve Hamlin

ReliefNow® Disc·Joint·Nerve Hamlin provides a proprietary gentle and painless laser solution to debilitating injuries. The practice helps patients reduce agonizing inflammation, swelling, and pain while speeding the repair and healing process - enabling recovery and return to an active, pain-free life. Located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, Florida 34787.