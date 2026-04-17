Magyar Unlikely To Fully Reverse Hungary's Ukraine Policy Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Denysenko, head of the Dilova Stolytsia analytical center, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Denysenko said that no radical shift in Budapest's policy toward Ukraine should be expected in the near future.

"Some improvement is likely – that's obvious. In particular, Ukraine may be able to secure financial decisions, including an aid package of around EUR 90 billion that was previously blocked by Viktor Orban," he said.

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At the same time, the expert stressed that a change in leadership does not automatically transform public opinion.

"A significant portion of Hungarian society has, over the years, developed a critical – and at times negative – attitude toward Ukraine. The new leadership cannot ignore these sentiments," Denysenko said.

According to him, this factor limits the scope for a sharp foreign policy shift.

"Peter Magyar does not have the political capital to turn the country around by 180 degrees and declare a radical change in course," he said.

Denysenko believes that the most realistic scenario is a gradual easing of tensions in bilateral relations.