Terra Innovatum Provides Update On Annual Report Filing Process

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“Terra” or the“Company”), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today disclosed receipt of a Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter and provided an update on the timing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Terra Innovatum is in the final stages of completing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company is taking additional time to ensure the filing is aligned with its post-combination reporting requirements. The Company anticipates filing its Form 10-K in the near term as it finalizes reporting under new CFO leadership.

In connection with this timing, on April 16, 2026, the Company received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Nasdaq notification letter to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

Katherine Williams, Chief Financial Officer at Terra Innovatum stated:“This delay is not related to any underlying financial performance or operational issues. Rather, it reflects the complexity of our corporate structure and the reporting requirements following our business combination, which involves multi-jurisdictional considerations across Italy, the Netherlands, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. We are currently working closely with our auditors to finalize the appropriate technical accounting treatment of certain non-cash items. I would also like to highlight that, as of December 31, 2025, the Company maintains a strong cash position, with over $100 million in available funds. We remain well-capitalized and fully positioned to support our operations through the commercialization of the SOLO reactor.”

Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & CEO concluded:“We appreciate the investors who have supported us in our journey to market and that participated in our Business Update call, where we were able to highlight the significant progress achieved over the past year across licensing, product development, supply chain execution, manufacturing readiness, and financing. We are fully committed to resolving our filing promptly and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements, while continuing to execute on our strategy and advance toward FOAK deployment and scalable NOAK commercialization.”

Terra Innovatum is diligently working to complete the filing and expects to do so within the applicable compliance period.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). For example, expectations regarding regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and key business metrics are forward-looking statements. The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

Alliance Advisors IR

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Media Relations

Fatema Bhabrawala

Alliance Advisors IR

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