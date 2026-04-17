Suunto Spark Brings Air-Conduction Technology To Suunto's Headphones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vantaa, Finland, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new Suunto Spark

Built for all-day performance

Each earbud weighs <10 g and rests lightly on the ear, supported by soft, skin-friendly silicone and a slim, silicone-coated memory-titanium loop that follows the natural contours of the ear. Extensive ear-shape scans and fit testing informed the design process, ensuring a secure, pressure-free fit that remains comfortable during long runs, workouts, or all-day wear. Spark is available in three colours: black, white, and coral orange. Spark is designed to keep up with the demands of active life. With IP55 dust and sweat resistance, the earbuds are ready for tough workouts and changing weather conditions. Battery life supports up to 7 hours of use on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the charging case, making Spark reliable for long training days, travel, and everyday use. From early-morning runs to late-night commutes, Spark delivers consistent performance without compromise.

Immersive sound without losing awareness

Suunto Spark delivers a listening experience that is both engaging and responsible. The hybrid multi-driver system produces balanced mids, clear highs, and dynamic bass, while advanced sound leakage reduction helps maintain sound leakage in public spaces. Dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation ensure calls remain clear even in busy environments. For users who want deeper immersion, Spark supports Hi-Res Audio via LHDC 5.0, preserving fine details and delivering more natural sound reproduction. Head-tracking spatial audio adds a 3D listening dimension that moves with the user, enhancing the sense of presence while staying connected to the world around them. Through the Suunto app, users can tailor the sound to their preferences with customizable EQ settings or choose from preset modes making Spark adaptable to different moods, music styles, and environments.

Extending beyond audio with integrated health and training support

Spark extends beyond audio to become a training companion. Real-time insights help runners monitor cadence, stride, and running mechanics, encouraging more efficient movement. Voice guidance delivers pace, heart rate, distance, and lap updates directly when connected to a Suunto watch, enabling hands-free, focused workouts. Spark also tracks neck health by monitoring flexibility, daily neck activity, and fatigue, sending alerts that help users maintain better posture and avoid overstrain, supporting not just performance, but general wellbeing. Seamless connectivity ensures Spark integrates effortlessly into daily routines. With Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, and Find My Spark functionality through the Suunto app, users can manage music, calls, and workouts with ease. Head gestures and touch controls allow for intuitive, hands-free interaction on the move.

Suunto's expanding open-ear audio portfolio

With Spark introducing air-conduction technology, Suunto continues to strengthen its broader open-ear headphone offering, providing athletes and active users with solutions tailored to different environments and performance needs. In addition to Spark, the portfolio spans four other models. Suunto Wing 2 is built for endurance and demanding outdoor conditions, delivering durability and powerful sound for long training sessions. Suunto Sonic offers a lightweight and versatile option designed for everyday training and active lifestyles. For swimmers and multisport athletes, Suunto Aqua and Suunto Aqua Light extend listening into aquatic environments with water-ready construction, storage space for audio, and a secure fit. Together, the portfolio offers safe, situationally aware audio solutions for a variety of needs, from city streets to outdoor adventures and even beneath the surface.

Availability: Suunto Spark is available from April 8th, 2026 through Suunto

Pricing: $179

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About Suunto

Suunto is a Finnish brand, established in 1936. It was founded by Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, who pioneered a new standard for navigational precision. That same year, his innovation – a field compass – was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool of its time. It was the first of many Suunto products built to withstand the harsh conditions of our native Finland.

In the near century since, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to today's GPS watches, Suunto remains a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe.

Supporting explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike remains our core mission – providing the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.





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