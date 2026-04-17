NEXGEL Moves Forward Shareholder Update Call To Discuss Celularity Transaction On April 21St At 4:30 P.M. ET

About NEXGEL, Inc. NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal ® , Hexagels ® , Turfguard ® , Kenkoderm ® and Silly George ® . Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

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