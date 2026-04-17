Gold Heads For Fourth Weekly Gain
Spot gold (CRYPTO: $GOLD) was trading at $4,890.00 U.S. per ounce on April 17, up 1% for the week and headed for a one-month win streak.
Gold had fallen steadily in late February and early March on fears that the Iran war would spark higher inflation and lead to a rise in interest rates.
As a non-yielding asset, gold performs best when interest rates are lower.
But now, investors are piling back into gold on hopes that the U.S., Israel and Iran will reach a permanent ceasefire to end their current hostilities.
Gold's price has been recovering since the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire amid plans to negotiate a permanent resolution to the conflict.
The price of gold has also gotten a boost as the U.S. dollar fell to a six-week low on April 16 and is headed towards a second weekly drop.
Investors are also taking a shine to gold as crude oil prices continue to fall, easing fears of higher inflation and rising interest rates.
Futures markets are now pricing in a 27% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in December of this year.
Gold remains below its all-time high of just under $5,600 U.S. per ounce reached in late January of this year.
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