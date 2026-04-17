USA & Canada Intelligence Brief For Thursday, April 17, 2026

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What Matters Today



1

Bessent Declares US Launching "Financial Equivalent of Bombing Iran" - Treasury Threatens Secondary Sanctions on Banks in China, Hong Kong, UAE, and Oman

Today's US and Canada intelligence brief leads with the most aggressive financial warfare declaration of the crisis. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that the United States is launching the "financial equivalent of bombing Iran" - a statement that transforms the economic pressure campaign from implicit threat to explicit policy. The declaration came the day after the Treasury Department sent letters to financial institutions in China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, threatening to levy secondary sanctions on any entity doing business with Iran. The scope is extraordinary: the four jurisdictions targeted handle the vast majority of Iran's remaining international trade, financial transactions, and energy revenue collection.

The secondary sanctions threat represents a direct escalation against some of America's most important economic partners. Chinese banks process the bulk of Iran's non-dollar trade. UAE institutions - particularly in Dubai - have served as the financial conduit for Iranian commerce for decades. Hong Kong's role as a global financial hub makes it the clearing point for yuan-denominated Iranian transactions. Oman has served as the diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran, hosting the backchannel that produced the ceasefire framework. Threatening Omani banks with secondary sanctions while Oman mediates the peace is a diplomatic contradiction that reveals the administration's competing priorities: maximum financial pressure and diplomatic resolution cannot coexist when the mediator's banks are targeted.

Bessent simultaneously offered the domestic carrot: he predicted gasoline prices could return to $3 per gallon by summer if the Strait of Hormuz reopens, claiming that pumping can resume "within a week" of the strait opening. Gas currently averages $4.11 per gallon according to AAA. The $3 promise is the midterm pledge - the number the administration needs to hit before November's elections. But World Bank President Banga's assessment that disruptions "will last months" and Rystad Energy's quantification of $58 billion in damaged energy infrastructure directly contradict the timeline Bessent implied.

For Latin American investors, Bessent's secondary sanctions threat is the single most consequential development for trade finance since the crisis began. Latin American banks that process transactions involving Iranian counterparties - directly or through correspondent relationships with Chinese, UAE, or Omani institutions - face immediate compliance risk. Brazilian, Mexican, and Colombian banks with correspondent relationships in Dubai, Hong Kong, or mainland China must now evaluate whether those relationships expose them to secondary sanctions. As our previous US and Canada intelligence brief tracked, the tariff and trade landscape was already complex. Bessent's declaration adds a financial warfare dimension: Latin American financial institutions must now screen not only for direct Iranian exposure but for indirect exposure through the four targeted jurisdictions. The compliance cost alone will restructure Latin American trade finance for years.



2

Senate Narrowly Rejects Resolutions to Halt Iran War AND Arms Sales to Israel - Congress Declines to Exercise War Powers as Democrats File Hegseth Impeachment

The United States Senate narrowly defeated two resolutions on Wednesday: one to halt the Iran war under the War Powers Resolution, and another to suspend arms sales to Israel. Both votes failed along largely partisan lines, with the narrow margins reflecting a Congress that is uncomfortable with the war but unwilling to stop it. The dual defeat means the executive branch retains unchecked authority to prosecute the conflict - a constitutional outcome that concentrates war-making power in the presidency at a moment when that presidency is simultaneously threatening to fire the Fed chair, sending prosecutors to the Federal Reserve building, and launching financial warfare against allied banking systems.

The War Powers vote is the constitutional moment that this US and Canada intelligence brief considers the most consequential domestic development of the week. Congress has not formally authorised the Iran war. The administration has relied on existing authorisations and executive authority. The Senate's refusal to invoke the War Powers Resolution - even narrowly - means that the precedent is now set: a president can wage a major war that closes a global shipping chokepoint, sends gas to $4.11, damages $58 billion in energy infrastructure, and disrupts the global economy, without Congressional authorisation and without Congress exercising its constitutional check. The precedent outlasts this war and this president.

For Latin American investors, the Senate's refusal to halt the war means that US foreign policy remains entirely executive-driven - with no Congressional brake on escalation, sanctions expansion, or financial warfare. Bessent's secondary sanctions threat (Story 1), the naval blockade (13 ships turned away from Iranian ports this week), and the "financial equivalent of bombing" all proceed without legislative constraint. Latin American governments and businesses that depend on predictable US policy face a system where the president, the Treasury Secretary, and the Pentagon can restructure global trade finance, shipping, and energy flows without Congressional approval. The institutional checks that normally moderate US foreign policy - Congressional war powers, appropriations authority, committee oversight - have been tested and found absent.



3

Initial Jobless Claims: 207,000 - Below 213K Expected, Below Prior 218K - The Labour Market Refuses to Crack and That Is the Problem

Initial jobless claims for the week ended April 11 came in at 207,000, below the Bloomberg consensus of 213,000 and below the prior week's revised 218,000. The headline reads as good news. This US and Canada intelligence brief reads it as the data point that locks the Federal Reserve into inaction during the worst energy crisis in decades. The labour market's refusal to weaken - despite the war, despite $4.11 gasoline, despite AI cutting 16,000 jobs monthly, despite DOGE federal layoffs, despite tariffs adding $1,100 per household - means the Fed cannot justify rate cuts. Core PCE at 3.1% plus a tight labour market equals a policy rate that stays at 3.5-3.75% indefinitely.

The FOMC March minutes, released this week, confirmed the dilemma: "job gains continued to be low" while "consumer price inflation remained elevated." The minutes also noted that "the status of the US as a net energy exporter supported the dollar" - explaining why the greenback has strengthened during a crisis that weakened every other currency. The Fed is trapped between an inflation mandate that demands tightening and an employment mandate that could demand easing if the 207,000 claims figure deteriorates. The 207,000 resolves the immediate question: no deterioration, no cuts. But it does not resolve the structural question: when does the energy shock that has elevated inflation and consumed 10-15% of household tax relief per quarter (St. Louis Fed estimate) begin to destroy jobs rather than merely suppress hiring?

For Latin American investors, the jobless claims data means the Fed holds at 3.5-3.75% - supporting the dollar and constraining Latin American currencies. The BRL, MXN, CLP, and COP all face a strong dollar environment that makes dollar-denominated debt more expensive to service. Banxico, BCB, and BCC cannot cut rates ahead of the Fed without risking capital outflows. The 207,000 claims figure is the domestic US data point that determines monetary policy in São Paulo, Mexico City, and Santiago. Until US claims rise above 250,000 or core PCE drops below 2.5%, the Fed holds - and every Latin American central bank is constrained accordingly.



4

Democrats File Articles of Impeachment Against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth - Fifth Deadly Strike on Alleged Drug Boats in a Week

House Democrats have filed articles of impeachment against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing both his conduct of the Iran war and domestic military operations including the fifth deadly strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in a single week. The impeachment articles will not succeed in a Republican-controlled Congress - but they establish the political and legal record of opposition and create the documentary framework for future accountability proceedings. The filing coincides with the Senate's refusal to invoke war powers, creating the paradox of a legislature that will neither authorise nor restrain the war, and that will neither remove the Defence Secretary nor endorse his conduct.

The drug boat strikes deserve separate attention. Five lethal strikes in seven days against suspected drug-trafficking vessels represents an escalation of the Pentagon's counter-narcotics role in the Western Hemisphere that predates the Iran war but has intensified under its cover. The strikes occur in waters that Latin American navies patrol, against vessels that may carry Latin American nationals, and establish a military precedent for lethal force in what has traditionally been a law enforcement domain. The combination of Iran war prosecution and hemispheric drug-interdiction strikes under a single Defence Secretary is the institutional reality that the impeachment articles seek to challenge.

For Latin American investors, the Hegseth impeachment and drug boat strikes affect the security environment in which Latin American maritime commerce operates. The Pentagon's willingness to conduct five lethal strikes in a week against suspected trafficking vessels - in waters adjacent to Latin American territorial seas - changes the risk calculus for Latin American shipping, fishing, and coastal commerce. Insurance premiums for vessels operating in areas where the US Navy conducts counter-narcotics strikes will increase. Latin American governments (Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Central America) that cooperate with US counter-narcotics operations face domestic political pressure when those operations produce civilian casualties. The Hegseth impeachment articles, even if they fail, document the scope of military operations that Latin American navies must accommodate.



5

Canada: Spring Federal Election "Increasingly Likely" - Carney Holds 169 Seats (3 From Majority), Freeland and Blair Departing, Multiple Vacancies Mounting

Canada's political calendar is accelerating toward a federal election that The Hub describes as "increasingly likely" for spring 2026. Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals hold 169 seats in the House of Commons - just three short of a majority - but the seat count is eroding. Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair are leaving federal politics. Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux has announced his resignation. Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith is running for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership instead. With 341 instead of the typical 343 MPs currently seated, the Liberals' path to governing without an election is narrowing by the month.

Carney enters a potential election from a position of diplomatic strength but domestic economic weakness. His government has secured trade deals with China, Qatar, and South Korea, signed an MOU with Alberta for a new pipeline, and gained international acclaim from his "rupturing world order" speech at Davos. The "Canada Strong" advertising campaign has been running continuously. But the economic fundamentals are soft: GDP below 1%, the services PMI contracting for a fifth consecutive month at 47.2, Toronto housing starts at 30-year lows, and the USMCA renegotiation deadline approaching on July 1. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is polling strongly on affordability - the issue that dominates Canadian household concerns as fuel costs remain elevated.

For Latin American investors, a Canadian federal election in spring 2026 creates both uncertainty and opportunity around the USMCA renegotiation. If Carney calls an election before the July 1 USMCA review, the trade negotiations proceed with a government seeking a mandate. If Poilievre wins, the Canadian negotiating position shifts: the Conservatives are more hawkish on China but potentially more accommodating to Washington on trade. Either outcome affects Latin American exporters who compete with Canadian products in the US market (energy, agriculture, manufactured goods) and who trade directly with Canada (Mexico-Canada automotive integration, Brazil-Canada mining cooperation). The by-election results from April 13 (Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne, University-Rosedale) provide the latest signal of whether Carney's diplomatic triumphs translate into domestic political support.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





S&P 500

7,022.95 (ALL-TIME HIGH)

▲ +0.8% Wed; 2nd record day

Best 11-day rally since Nov 2021; +15% over 15 days; "TACO trade"; AI stocks recovering





Nasdaq

All-time high

▲ +1.96% Wed

ServiceNow +7.3%, Oracle +4.2%; TSMC beat; Netflix reporting Thu after bell





Gasoline (AAA)

$4.11/gallon

▲ up from $3.17 a year ago

Bessent promises $3 by summer; St. Louis Fed: fuel eats 10-15% of tax relief per quarter





WTI Crude

$91.72 (+0.47%)

→ choppy; Brent $95.77

IMF assumes $82; $58B infrastructure damaged (Rystad); $30M/hour oil company profits





Jobless Claims

207,000 (beat 213K)

▼ below prior 218K

Labour market tight; locks Fed at 3.5-3.75%; no cuts coming; core PCE 3.1%





Fed Rate

3.50-3.75% (hold)

→ FOMC: "inflation elevated"

Powell expires May 15; Warsh blocked; prosecutors at Fed building; constitutional crisis





TSMC / PepsiCo

Both beat Rev + EPS

▲ AI + consumer staples

Semiconductor supercycle confirmed; consumer resilience despite $4.11 gas; Netflix Thu







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalFinancial Warfare Escalation: Bessent Targets Banks in China, HK, UAE, OmanSecondary sanctions on the four jurisdictions that handle Iran's remaining trade. Chinese banks, Dubai financial institutions, Omani intermediaries all threatened. The mediator's (Oman's) banking system is being sanctioned while it mediates. The contradiction between financial warfare and diplomatic resolution is now explicit. Latin American banks with correspondent relationships in these jurisdictions face immediate compliance review.CriticalConstitutional Vacuum: War Without Authorization, Fed Under Siege, Impeachment FiledSenate refuses to halt the war or arms sales. Prosecutors show up at the Fed building. Powell's term expires May 15 with no confirmed successor. Democrats impeach Hegseth. The institutional framework - Congressional war powers, Fed independence, civilian control of military - is being tested simultaneously on all fronts. No single institution is performing its checking function.PositiveS&P 7,022: Record Highs, TSMC/PepsiCo Beat, Capital Markets OpenMarkets at all-time highs on ceasefire optimism and earnings confirmation. TSMC validates AI semiconductor demand. PepsiCo validates consumer resilience. Claims at 207K validate labour market. SoftBank and Brazil issuing debt. The market is pricing the best possible outcome - deal extension, Hormuz reopening, rapid normalisation. Whether that pricing is correct depends on April 22.WatchingCanada: Election Calculus Tightening, USMCA July 1, Carney's Window Narrowing169 seats, 3 from majority, and shrinking. Freeland, Blair leaving. Erskine-Smith to Ontario. GDP below 1%. Services contracting. But Davos acclaim, China/Qatar deals, pipeline MOU. The disconnect between diplomatic success and domestic economics defines Carney's dilemma. An election called during the ceasefire rally has better odds than one called during a relapse.Fast TakeSanctionsThe administration wants the war to end, the economy to recover, gas to hit $3, and the midterms to go well. It also wants maximum financial pressure on Iran, secondary sanctions on Chinese and Emirati banks, and a naval blockade that Iran considers a ceasefire violation. These objectives are mutually exclusive. Oman cannot mediate a peace while its banking system is threatened with disconnection from the dollar. China cannot facilitate Iranian compliance while Chinese banks face secondary sanctions. The "financial equivalent of bombing" is not a complement to diplomacy. It is its replacement.CongressCongress's War Powers Resolution exists precisely for this scenario: an unauthorised war with global economic consequences. The Senate declined to use it. The Hegseth impeachment articles exist precisely for the accountability framework Democrats seek. The Republican House will ignore them. The result: a war conducted entirely by executive authority, financed entirely by executive decision, and prosecuted entirely without Congressional constraint. The precedent applies to the next president, the next war, and the next crisis.LabourWar, tariffs, AI displacement, DOGE layoffs, $4.11 gas, 3.1% inflation. Any one of these should produce labour market weakness. Together, they have not. The explanation: companies are hoarding workers because hiring is difficult, AI is displacing entry-level roles without creating mass unemployment, and the services sector (healthcare, hospitality) absorbs what manufacturing releases. The tight market is good for workers and bad for the Fed's ability to cut rates. Every Latin American central banker waiting for the Fed to move first is waiting for the 207,000 to become 250,000. It hasn't. They wait.MarketsRystad quantified the physical damage: $58 billion. Qatar's Ras Laffan alone needs 3-5 years. The Guardian documented oil company profits at $30 million per hour. TSMC and PepsiCo beat earnings. Netflix reports tonight. The S&P's best 15-day run since March 2022 is built on the assumption that the ceasefire extends, Hormuz opens, and gas falls to Bessent's $3. If any of these assumptions fail on April 22, the 15% rally reverses. The market has priced the best case. It has not priced the alternative.CanadaTrade deals with China, Qatar, Korea. Pipeline MOU with Alberta. NATO exercises. "Canada Strong" on every screen. But GDP below 1%. Services contracting for five months. Housing starts at 30-year lows. Poilievre polling on affordability. The spring election question: does foreign policy success translate into domestic votes when groceries cost more and the economy is shrinking? History suggests it does not. Carney's window is the ceasefire rally. If the rally extends, so does his political advantage. If April 22 collapses it, the election calculus changes overnight.Developments to Watch01Both sides reportedly "in favour" of extension. Indirect talks may resume in Islamabad. Israel-Lebanon also agreed 10-day ceasefire. The diplomatic momentum is positive. But the naval blockade, secondary sanctions, and Iran's Red Sea threats create friction that optimism alone cannot resolve.02The consumer confidence barometer. Subscriber growth + pricing power = consumer resilience despite $4.11 gas. A miss signals the affordability squeeze reaching entertainment spending.03Warsh blocked by Tillis. Prosecutors at the Fed building. If Warsh isn't confirmed by May 15: the Fed operates without a chair for the first time in modern history. Constitutional crisis deepens.04Compliance timelines, enforcement mechanisms, and the response from targeted jurisdictions. If China retaliates against US banks, the financial warfare escalates into a banking crisis.05Carney's window is the ceasefire rally. By-election results + seat vacancies + USMCA July 1 all compress the timeline. If Carney calls before the ceasefire expiry resolves, he gambles on optimism. If he waits, the window may close.06Bessent's $3 gas promise. $2,000 tariff rebate checks. Tax Day refunds $1,000 larger. Live Nation monopoly verdict. Drug boat strikes. Every domestic policy action is now filtered through November. The war economy is a midterm economy.Bottom LineToday's US and Canada intelligence brief captures an administration that is simultaneously waging financial warfare, promising peace, celebrating record markets, and dismantling the institutions that check its power. Bessent's declaration that the US is launching the "financial equivalent of bombing Iran" - while targeting banks in China, Hong Kong, UAE, and Oman with secondary sanctions - is the most aggressive financial warfare statement since the crisis began. The Senate's refusal to invoke war powers or halt arms sales means this financial warfare proceeds without Congressional constraint. The Hegseth impeachment establishes opposition but has no legislative path. The prosecutors who showed up at the Federal Reserve building represent the physical manifestation of executive pressure on monetary policy.The markets are pricing the best possible outcome: S&P at a record 7,022, TSMC and PepsiCo beating earnings, claims at 207,000. The economy is absorbing the war's costs without breaking - yet. Gas at $4.11 is painful but not recessionary. Bessent promises $3 by summer. The $58 billion in damaged energy infrastructure and the 3-5 year Qatar LNG repair timeline suggest the promise is aspirational rather than analytical. The divergence between Wall Street's record and Main Street's $4.11 gas defines the American economy in April 2026: asset prices at all-time highs, consumer costs at post-pandemic highs, and institutional checks at all-time lows.For Latin American investors, this US and Canada intelligence brief delivers five signals. First, Bessent's secondary sanctions on Chinese, Emirati, and Omani banks restructure the compliance environment for every Latin American financial institution with correspondent relationships in those jurisdictions - immediate review required. Second, the Senate's abdication of war powers means US foreign policy remains entirely executive-driven, with no legislative brake on escalation or financial warfare. Third, the 207K claims figure locks the Fed at 3.5-3.75%, constraining every Latin American central bank that tracks the Fed. Fourth, the Hegseth impeachment and drug boat strikes change the security calculus for Latin American maritime commerce. Fifth, Canada's tightening election calculus affects USMCA negotiations and the bilateral trade relationships that Latin American exporters depend on. April 22 - ceasefire expiry - determines whether the optimism the markets have priced is vindicated or reversed. This brief resumes with the answer.