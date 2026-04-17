PM Modi To Inaugurate Barmer Refinery Stalled By Congress: Rathore

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday stated that the Barmer refinery, which remained stalled during the Congress government administration, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. Rathore, while speaking to ANI, said, "PM Modi is coming to Rajasthan on the 21st April to inaugurate the refinery in Barmer, Balotra. The project was kept pending for many years by the Congress government. With the commencement of the refinery, there will be employment generation in Rajasthan."

Refinery a 'Lifeline' for Rajasthan: CM Sharma

Earlier in March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the state on April 21 to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sharma hailed the upcoming visit and described the refinery as a "lifeline" that would transform the state's economy. "I am filled with immense joy and pride in sharing this information that the world's most popular leader, our guide for all, the illustrious Prime Minister, the honourable @narendramodi, will grace Veerdhara Rajasthan on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery," the Chief Minister posted on X.

CM Bhajanlal emphasised that the project would be a major milestone for the development of Marwar and the entire state, as it would open new doors of employment for the youth." "This refinery will prove to be a 'lifeline' that brings about an economic transformation for the entire state of Rajasthan, including Marwar, and opens new doors of employment for the youth," said CM Sharma.

"The entire populace of Rajasthan extends a hearty welcome and heartfelt felicitations to the Prime Minister," he said. (ANI)

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