Countdown For Modi Govt Begins, Says Kejriwal As Bill Is Defeated

AAP Hails Bill's Defeat, Kejriwal Says 'Countdown Begins'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "arrogance suffers a defeat" after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha. In a post on X, Kejriwal even claimed that the countdown of the Modi government has begun. "Delimitation Bill fails in Parliament. Modi ji's arrogance suffers a defeat. The countdown for the Modi government begins, " he wrote in the post. संसद में डिलिमिटेशन बिल फेल हुआ मोदी जी के अहंकार की हार हुई मोदी सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू। - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also condemned the BJP-led Central government over the Delimitation Bill, calling it the BJP's "conspiracy to increase its seats," and hailed its failure. In a post on X, Singh alleged that the Modi government wanted to break states like the "tukde-tukde" gang. "The Delimitation Bill has been defeated in Parliament. Modi and BJP wanted to break up the states just like the "tukde-tukde gang." What was brought in Parliament was not the "Women's Reservation Bill" but the "BJP Win Bill." BJP was hatching a conspiracy to increase its seats, which has failed miserably," he wrote. डिलिमिटेशन बिल संसद में गिर गया। मोदी और BJP टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग की तरह राज्यों को तोड़ना चाहती थी। संसद में“महिला आरक्षण बिल” नही“BJP जिताओ बिल” लाया गया था। BJP अपनी सीटें बढ़ाने की साज़िश रच रही थी जो बुरी तरह नाकाम हो गई। - Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 17, 2026

'Attack on Constitution Defeated': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition has "defeated this attack on the Constitution" after the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi said the Bill was not, in his view, a genuine step toward women's reservation but "a way to change India's political structure."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure." He further added that the Opposition stands firm on its position and will support any genuine legislation ensuring the immediate implementation of women's reservation.

Bill Fails to Get Two-Thirds Majority

This comes after the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it. A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)