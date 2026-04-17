OPEC Fund Advances Partnerships And Climate Resilience Agenda At World Bank/ IMF Spring Meetings

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Global partnerships and practical solutions are in focus this week as the OPEC Fund participates in the World Bank Group/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. Led by president Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the delegation is engaging with development partners to strengthen coordination and scale up support for countries facing growing economic and climate pressures.

At the 16th Ministerial Dialogue of the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group during the meetings, the message was clear: climate-vulnerable countries are facing increasing strain, with limited fiscal space, rising debt burdens and intensifying climate impacts.

Representing more than 1.7 billion people, V20 economies have incurred an estimated USD 525 billion in climate-related losses over the past two decades. At the same time, many countries are allocating a significant share of government revenues to external debt service, limiting their ability to invest in resilience and sustainable development.

Against this backdrop, discussions focused on how to close the widening gap between climate financing needs and available resources. Solutions highlighted included scaling up concessional finance without deepening debt vulnerabilities, mobilising private capital at scale and aligning financing with country-led priorities.

“Scaling up support is critical to protect lives and livelihoods while enabling countries to invest, grow and deliver essential services,” said president Alkhalifa.“Stronger cooperation between countries and financial institutions, better coordination and building on proven approaches will be key to mobilising more effective financing.”

The OPEC Fund is working closely with V20 partners toward a joint resilience-focused framework, with further progress expected to be advanced at the OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna this June.

On the sidelines of the meetings, president Alkhalifa held bilateral discussions with Mia Mottley, Barbados prime minister and the chair of the Barbados Presidency of the CVF-V20. The two leaders signed an agreement enabling the OPEC Fund to expand its support for private sector development in Barbados, building on the organisation's recent USD 50 million policy-based loan to strengthen social services in the country.

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