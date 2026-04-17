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Ginger Porter Exits Edelman Less Than A Year After Joining As US COO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Edelman US COO Ginger Porter has left the firm less than a year after joining from Golin, where she spent more than two decades.
“We can confirm that Ginger Porter left Edelman last month to pursue new opportunities. We wish her well in her future endeavors,” an Edelman spokesperson said.
Porter joined Edelman in May 2025 as US chief operating officer, tasked with strengthening operations and accelerating growth across the firm's largest region. She reported to US CEO Kirsty Graham and was responsible for streamlining the US structure, improving collaboration across teams, and enhancing planning to support AI integration.
She came to Edelman after 23 years at Golin, where she most recently served as global chief client officer and innovation lead, and was a member of the agency's global executive leadership team. Earlier, she led Golin's Central Region and its Texas office.
Porter succeeded Dan Webber, who moved into the role of global chief quality officer at the time of her appointment.
“We can confirm that Ginger Porter left Edelman last month to pursue new opportunities. We wish her well in her future endeavors,” an Edelman spokesperson said.
Porter joined Edelman in May 2025 as US chief operating officer, tasked with strengthening operations and accelerating growth across the firm's largest region. She reported to US CEO Kirsty Graham and was responsible for streamlining the US structure, improving collaboration across teams, and enhancing planning to support AI integration.
She came to Edelman after 23 years at Golin, where she most recently served as global chief client officer and innovation lead, and was a member of the agency's global executive leadership team. Earlier, she led Golin's Central Region and its Texas office.
Porter succeeded Dan Webber, who moved into the role of global chief quality officer at the time of her appointment.
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