Border Villages Are India's First Identity, Not The Edge: J&K LG



Says Security Flows From Soldiers, Border Residents Urges Officials To Ensure No Eligible Beneficiary Is Left Out Of Central Schemes

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said a nation is defined by its remotest village, asserting that border areas are no longer the country's edge but its“first village” and a key opportunity for growth.

Addressing a public gathering during his visit to Sariah village in Rajouri, the Lieutenant Governor said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, a renewed focus has been placed on developing border regions and integrating them with the national mainstream.

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“Border areas are no longer the nation's edge but its first village and foremost opportunity. A new commitment has taken root, and connection with the mainstream is now visible,” he said.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a Common Service Centre and launched several development works, including water conservation projects under JSJB 2.0 and playgrounds in Sariah, Pukharni, Bhawani, Chapardhara and Namban villages. He also paid tributes to Brigadier Mohammad Usman.

Highlighting government initiatives, Sinha said the Border Area Development Programme, under the Vibrant Villages Programme, is ensuring that infrastructure and welfare schemes reach every household in remote areas.

“No map fully captures the true essence of our border villages. While maps show lines, I see vibrant communities and steadfast families contributing to the nation's progress,” he said.

He stressed that national security is not only safeguarded by soldiers but also by residents of border villages.“A road to a border village builds not just connectivity but confidence in our defence. Electricity brings not just light but hope, and employment for youth transforms entire communities,” he added.

Calling border development integral to national security, the Lieutenant Governor said his vision is to make every such village among the most prosperous in the country.

He noted that since assuming office in August 2020, the administration has prioritised the aspirations of people living in border belts.“We have ignited a new dawn of progress in these villages where communities have long stood as silent sentinels,” he said.

Sinha directed officials to ensure 100 percent saturation of key schemes, including HADP, Mission Youth and PM Mudra Yojana, so that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

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“Our efforts have brought tangible change. Roads are expanding, healthcare is improving, and digital connectivity is transforming education in border areas,” he said, adding that true development must ensure dignity, opportunity and confidence for every citizen.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor visited an exhibition on Gyan Bharatam and inspected stalls set up by various departments. He also launched the Vibrant Village Anthem and distributed sanction and appointment letters to beneficiaries under Mission Yuva, HADP, PM Mudra and PMAY-G.

He further distributed TV sets with DTH connections and felicitated TB-cured individuals, Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan volunteers and citizens for their contributions to society.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and other civil, police and army officers, were present at the event.

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