Rain, Gusty Winds To Continue In J&K Till April 19

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms swept across Jammu and Kashmir over the past 12 hours, while light snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of the Valley, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Director Meteorological Department Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light rain and thundershowers at many places from April 17 to 19.

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“Rain activity is likely to occur particularly during morning and late evening hours,” he said, adding that gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph and possible hailstorms at isolated locations cannot be ruled out during this period.

The official said weather conditions are expected to improve from April 20, with generally dry weather likely to prevail across the Union Territory till April 24. Similar conditions are expected on April 25 and 26, although brief spells of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds may occur at isolated places during the afternoon.

Strong winds that lashed parts of the Valley on Thursday evening caused minor disruptions in power supply in several areas, officials said.

Read Also Gusty Winds Damage Property, Disrupt Power in Valley MeT Forecast Rains in J&K From April 17

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has advised farmers to suspend agricultural operations from April 17 to 19 as a precautionary measure to prevent damage to crops.

“The advisory has been issued to minimise potential losses and ensure safety during adverse weather conditions,” Ahmad said.

The department has also urged the public to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms and to follow official advisories.

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