Hajj Flights From Srinagar Begin Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Hajj flights from Kashmir are set to commence from Saturday, with 4,704 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to depart in 28 flights from Srinagar embarkation till May 5, officials said.

Executive Officer of the Hajj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, said all arrangements have been finalised to ensure a smooth and orderly departure of pilgrims.

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Out of the total, 3,990 pilgrims will travel through Srinagar embarkation, including 323 from Ladakh, while the remaining pilgrims will depart via Delhi and Mumbai, officials said.

In a new initiative this year, each pilgrim will be provided with a SIM-enabled smartwatch to facilitate tracking and coordination during the pilgrimage.

Authorities have also implemented stricter health screening protocols, while discontinuing self-cooking facilities. Instead, comprehensive food arrangements have been made for all pilgrims.

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Due to ongoing repair work at Srinagar airport, flights will operate with reduced passenger capacity. As a result, aircraft will make refuelling halts in Delhi before proceeding to Madinah, officials added.

To assist pilgrims arriving from distant districts, including Jammu and Ladakh, accommodation facilities have been arranged at the Hajj House ahead of their scheduled departures.

Officials said all logistical, security and facilitation measures have been put in place to ensure a hassle-free Hajj journey for pilgrims from the Union Territory.

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